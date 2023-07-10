Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Face Lawsuit After Allegedly Defaulting on $300,000 Home Equity Loan

The couple first opened a Home Equity Line of Credit in December 2013 for their Georgia mansion, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on July 10, 2023 05:34PM EDT
Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kroy Biermann (left) and Kim Zolciak (right) in October 2022. . Photo:

Paras Griffin/GC Images

Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann are facing another lawsuit after allegedly defaulting on a Home Equity Line of Credit for their Alpharetta, Georgia home

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, Zolciak, 45, and Biermann, 37, owe Landmark Community Bank a total of $217,443.32 and the bank claims they have failed to make monthly payments on the loan. 

After the couple, who called off their divorce last week, first opened a Home Equity Line of Credit amounting to $300,000 with the bank in December 2013, the Biermanns were expected to begin making payments on the loan once it reached its original maturity date in Dec. 2016. 

In Aug. 2017, they executed a Modification Agreement which extended the maturity date to Dec. 2017.

A Second Modification Agreement was later made in Jan. 2018, in which the Biermanns agreed to make monthly payments of $1,132.46 after acknowledging they still had an amount of $271,788.61 to pay off. The couple were expected to make their first monthly payment in Feb. 2018 and finish paying off the loan in Jan. 2038.

https://www.bravotv.com/dont-be-tardy/style-living/kim-zolciak-biermann-kroys-backyard-at-atlanta-mansion Biermanns Have the Most Incredible Resort-Like Backyard
Kim Zolciak-Biermann at her Alpharetta, Georgia mansion. BRAVO

Despite agreeing to the terms, Zolciak and Biermann reportedly failed to meet their monthly dues. Their last official payment was allegedly recorded in Oct. 2022. Because the pair “defaulted under the terms” of the agreement, the bank “terminated the Line of Credit” in May 2023, the document states. 

A letter notifying the Biermanns of the termination was delivered according to United States Postal Service tracking results, but the couple “refused to accept said letter” and have not attempted to refute the bank’s claims, the bank claims in the document. 

RadarOnline.com first reported news of the lawsuit.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Basketball Court
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's son Kash playing basketball at their private court in May.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

In February, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her former NFL player husband were juggling another ordeal involving the mansion after a notice shared by Fulton County stated their home was in foreclosure. The two first purchased the sprawling seven-bedroom home in 2012 shortly after they got married.

The notice stated that the home would be put up for public auction as a result of the Biermanns allegedly defaulting on a $1.65 million loan they took out in Oct. 2012. 

Soon after news of the foreclosure, a source close to Zolciak revealed to PEOPLE that the star was unconcerned with the filing, calling it a "misunderstanding."

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the pair had taken "action to clear up" the issue, and the auction was subsequently canceled.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kroy Biermann (left) and Kim Zolciak (right).

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Zolciak and Biermann filed for divorce in May 2023, with the Bravo star stating that their 12-year marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." 

Last week, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they changed their minds, stating the couple are “getting along and calling off the divorce," adding that "they're trying to make it work for the kids."

The two share three children: Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9. Zolciak also has two older daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, who Kroy legally adopted.

