Kim Zolciack-Biermann Celebrates Son Kash's 11th Birthday by Waking Him Up with Celebratory Song

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum posted a video on her Instagram Story Tuesday, where she wakes up her son Kash with a country-style version of the “Happy Birthday” song

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 15, 2023 10:46AM EDT
Kim Zolciack-Biermann Celebrates Son Kash's 11th Birthday by Waking Him Up with Birthday Song
Photo:

Kim Zolciak Instagram

Kim Zolciack is celebrating her son Kash's 11th birthday!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, posted a video on her Instagram Story Tuesday, showing her son Kash sleeping in bed as she played a country-style version of the “Happy Birthday” song to wake him up.

“HAPPY 11th BIRTHDAY @kashbiermann Oh how I love you,” Zolciak captioned the first video, adding a red heart emoji at the end.

The mom of six zoomed in on her son’s face and whooped at the end of the clip in celebration.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-todate on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Kim Zolciack-Biermann Celebrates Son Kash's 11th Birthday by Waking Him Up with Birthday Song
Kim Zolciack-Biermann Celebrates Son Kash's 11th Birthday by Waking Him Up with Birthday Song.

Kim Zolciak Instagram

“Eeeww boys, Wait til the end,” she captioned the second video on her Instagram Story, adding laughing face emojis before the clip was cut off.

Kash was captured with his hand over his face as his mom continued to film in jest.

Kim Zolciak Biermann and son Kash
Kim Zolciak Biermann and son Kash. Kim Zolciak Biermann/Instagram

The reality star has six children — 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, sons Kash and Kroy Jagger, 11 — with her husband, former NFL pro, Kroy Biermann, 37, who is also the adopted dad to Zolciak’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Zolciak and Biermann recently called off their divorce after filing back in May.

An insider told PEOPLE that the couple — who have been married for 12 years — are trying to work out their differences for their kids.

kim zolciak and kroy biermann
Kim Zolciak Biermann, Kroy Biermann and Their Six Children.

Bravo/Instagram

Last month, Zolciak posted a selfie on her Instagram Story showing her wedding ring.

The selfie had nothing to do with her relationship status with the former NFL pro but instead focused on the suburban aspects of Zolciak’s life as she captioned the photo: “Costco runs hit different.”

Related Articles
Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Crop Top and Baggy Low-Rise Jeans: CiCi Mama
Pregnant Ciara Bares Her Baby Bump in Crop Top and Baggy Low-Rise Jeans: 'CiCi Mama'
Katie Stevens Opens Up About Living with Postpartum Depression After June Birth of Daughter Rome
'The Bold Type' Star Katie Stevens Talks Living with Postpartum Depression After Daughter's Birth
Halle Berry's Barbie birthday outing
Halle Berry Celebrates Birthday With ‘Not So Mini Anymore’ Daughter Nahla
Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Daughter Poppys Birthday
Jenna Bush Hager Calls Daughter Poppy the 'Life of the Party’ as She Celebrates Her 8th Birthday
Jessica Simpson's Son Ace Gets 'Ready for Some Tackle Football' Running the Field with His Sisters
Jessica Simpson's Son Ace Gets 'Ready for Some Tackle Football' Running the Field with His Sisters
Jessica Alba Celebrates the 'Fire and Tenderness' of Daughter Haven on Her 12th Birthday
Jessica Alba Celebrates 'Fire and Tenderness' of Daughter Haven on Her 12th Birthday: 'Inspired by You'
Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Daughter Vale's 9th Birthday with Sweet Tribute
Savannah Guthrie Celebrates 'Divine' Daughter Vale's 9th Birthday with Sweet Tribute — See Photos!
John Legend Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Esti Saying Dada: I Got Too Excited and Scared Her'
John Legend Shares Sweet Clip of Daughter Esti Saying ‘Dada’: ‘I Got Too Excited and Scared Her’
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara Has Girls' Night Out to Celebrate Sister's Birthday amid Joe Manganiello Divorce
Kim Kardashian Spends Day at Lake With Kids, Posts Sweet Moment Son Saint Hesitates Jumping into Water
Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Son Saint Hesitating to Jump into the Water During Family Lake Outing: Watch
Gwen Stefaniâs Son Kingston, 17, Performs at Blake Sheltonâs Oklahoma Bar
Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston Rossdale, 17, Performs at Blake Shelton's Oklahoma Bar
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 40th Birthday With Cake, Shares His 'favourite birthday card yet'
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 40th Birthday with Lots of Cake and Shares His 'Favourite Birthday Card Yet'
Naomi Campbell attends "BOSS X NAOMI - Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party" hosted by Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Villa Julia on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell's 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Already a Seasoned Traveler: 'She Rolls with Me'
Rocco Ritchie and Madonna perform during the MDNA North America tour opener at the Wells Fargo Center on August 28, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Madonna Says 'Nothing Gives Me More Joy' as She Celebrates Son Rocco Turning 23 in Emotional Post
Nick Cannon Spars with Son Golden as 6-Year-Old Repeats Affirmations: 'The Champ Is Here'
Nick Cannon Spars with Son Golden as 6-Year-Old Repeats Affirmations: 'The Champ Is Here'
Kellen Lutz Celebrates Son Kasen's 1st Birthday: 'He Is the Absolute Sweetest'
Kellan Lutz Celebrates Son Kasen's First Birthday with Adorable Photos: 'Absolute Sweetest'