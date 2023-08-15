Kim Zolciack-Biermann Celebrates Son Kash's 11th Birthday by Waking Him Up with Celebratory Song

Kim Zolciack is celebrating her son Kash's 11th birthday!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, posted a video on her Instagram Story Tuesday, showing her son Kash sleeping in bed as she played a country-style version of the “Happy Birthday” song to wake him up.

“HAPPY 11th BIRTHDAY @kashbiermann Oh how I love you,” Zolciak captioned the first video, adding a red heart emoji at the end.

The mom of six zoomed in on her son’s face and whooped at the end of the clip in celebration.

Kim Zolciack-Biermann Celebrates Son Kash's 11th Birthday by Waking Him Up with Birthday Song. Kim Zolciak Instagram

“Eeeww boys, Wait til the end,” she captioned the second video on her Instagram Story, adding laughing face emojis before the clip was cut off.

Kash was captured with his hand over his face as his mom continued to film in jest.

Kim Zolciak Biermann and son Kash. Kim Zolciak Biermann/Instagram

The reality star has six children — 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, sons Kash and Kroy Jagger, 11 — with her husband, former NFL pro, Kroy Biermann, 37, who is also the adopted dad to Zolciak’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Zolciak and Biermann recently called off their divorce after filing back in May.

An insider told PEOPLE that the couple — who have been married for 12 years — are trying to work out their differences for their kids.

Kim Zolciak Biermann, Kroy Biermann and Their Six Children. Bravo/Instagram

Last month, Zolciak posted a selfie on her Instagram Story showing her wedding ring.

The selfie had nothing to do with her relationship status with the former NFL pro but instead focused on the suburban aspects of Zolciak’s life as she captioned the photo: “Costco runs hit different.”

