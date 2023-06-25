Kim Richards' Daughter Whitney Davis Marries Luke White in Aspen Wedding with Cowboy Hats Worn by Guests

Kim Richards’ daughter Whitney Davis is married!

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s second-youngest child, 33, tied the knot with her partner Luke White in a picturesque western-themed outdoor ceremony in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday, in front of friends and family.

The bride wore a white column-style wedding gown with a long train and a sweeping white veil. She sported a low bun with face-framing tendrils and accessorized her elegant look with a pair of embellished drop earrings and a bouquet of yellow and white wild flowers.

Kim Richards' daughter Whitney Davis married Luke White on June 24, 2023. Kyle Richards Umansky/Instagram

Among the wedding guests were Kim’s sisters Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards, who shared videos of the ceremony on her Instagram Story. In one clip, Kim, 58, was visibly emotional as she watched her daughter walk barefoot down the grassy aisle toward her groom, who wore a classic black suit, white shirt, and matching slim tie.

After she and White said their "I dos," Davis jumped up and down excitedly before walking back down the aisle with her new husband, as the congregation — most of whom donned cowboy hats for the occasion — cheered. Kim followed behind the newlyweds along with the bridesmaids and her grandson Hucksley.

Kim Richards' daughter Whitney Davis wore a white column dress to wed Luke White on June 24, 2023. Farrah Brittany/Instagram

The mother of the bride looked radiant sitting in the front row at the ceremony, dressed in a pastel purple embroidered lace dress with sheer mesh panels and a pair of tan cowboy boots. Kim, whose long hair was styled in loose waves, held who appeared to be her baby granddaughter, who looked cute in a pale yellow dress and matching headband.

Kim Richards celebrated daughter Whitney Davis' wedding to Luke White on June 24, 2023. Kyle Richards Umansky/Instagram

Kyle’s four daughters and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, also attended the wedding. Her eldest child, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 33, wore a dark blue slip dress as she was joined by her fiancé Alex Manos, while sister Alexia Simone, 27, popped in a red printed dress with a brown belt and black cowboy boots. Younger sisters Sophia Kylie, 23, and Portia 15, were also on hand to watch their cousin tie the knot.

The wedding celebrations continued late into the night, as guests were seen in a video dancing to house music outdoors and later to a silent disco. In another clip, Kyle and Kim danced together in matching black cowboy hats to the song “Higher Love” by Kelly Clarkson.



Kim Richards (left) and sister Kyle Richards dance at Whitney Davis' wedding on June 24, 2023. Kyle Richards Umansky/Instagram

For the party, Kyle changed into a black and red patterned maxi dress and a black fringed jacket, while Kim swapped her formal ceremony dress for a more casual outfit consisting of a red-and-white checked shirt, red shiny leggings, a tan jacket and matching cowboy boots.

Ahead of the wedding, Whitney was celebrated at a bridal shower attended by Paris and sister Nicky Hilton, who smiled in photos shared on their cousin Brooke’s Instagram.

"Bride Squad 💍 💕 Best weekend celebrating my beautiful sister! Let the countdown begin 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏼‍♂️🍾," Brooke captioned her post.

Kyle and Kathy’s relationship had been rocky since the RHOBH reunion last year and Kathy's breakdown during a season 12 trip to Aspen — but the sisters have been working hard on repairing their bond in the months since.

In April, Kyle told PEOPLE she was hopeful to mend her relationship with her older sister, who is mother to Paris Hilton, 42.

"We'll get there one day — it takes time," the reality star said. "Family's complicated. You know, we're no different than anybody else except we're in the public eye. But we've gone through hard times before and we've always come back together. So that's the hope."

Kyle also shared that at the time, she hadn’t yet met Paris’ baby son Phoenix Barron, who was born in January. "I wish I could say that I have, but I haven't. I've seen pictures, and he is beautiful and perfect, just like she was when she [Paris] was a baby," she said.



Kim and Kyle joined RHOBH in season 1, with Kim leaving after four seasons. Kathy later joined as a "friend of" in season 11, though she will not be returning for the upcoming season 13.



In February, Whitney joined The Agency, the real estate firm owned by Umansky. Kyle's daughters Farrah and Alexia also work for the family business, as chronicled in the Netflix reality series Buying Beverly Hills.