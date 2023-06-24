Kim Petras Is Single — but Goes on Dates 'Every Now and Then to Stay Sane' (Exclusive)

The pop star released her major-label debut album, 'Feed the Beast,' on Friday

By
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson
Published on June 24, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Kim Petras is single and ready to mingle.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, the "King of Hearts" singer opens up about her life offstage.

"I try to find boys that like me and go on dates and all of that, but that is such a backseat priority for me right now," Petras, 30, says. "I mean, I'm very happy, but I've got to go on a date every now and then to stay sane.

The Grammy winner is also getting real about the challenges of dating as a transgender woman.

Dating is hard in general for a trans girl,” Petras recently told The Los Angeles Times. “Most apps don’t even have the category, so you have to put it in your bio so that people know, because that’s how you get killed if you don’t clarify it.”

Aside from dipping her toe into the love game, the singer — who lives in L.A. with her three dogs, Schnitzel, Karl and Matilda — enjoys watching horror movies and practicing archery, which she calls "fun and relaxing."

But these days, Petras is in full gear promoting her major-label debut album, Feed the Beast, which dropped Friday and features her hit single "Alone" featuring Nicki Minaj.

“I was going for the biggest pop songs I could possibly make," Petras tells PEOPLE. "I’m really pushing myself to my limit. I’ve done this for a long time but never on this level. I’ve never been this busy.”

Indeed, in September, she'll kick off her Feed the Beast Global Tour.

“The stage is the only place where I really feel like I belong," she says. "I feel successful whenever I’m onstage selling out a venue, and that’s what I want to do forever."

