Kim Petras Reveals What Madonna Whispered to Her Before Historic Grammys Performance (Exclusive)

Queens supporting queens!

Kim Petras is revealing the encouraging words that Madonna shared with her before her historic performance at the Grammys in February.

At the award show, Madonna introduced Petras and Sam Smith, who sang their deliciously deviant hit "Unholy."

"I was so nervous. I was freaking out," says Petras, 30, whose major-label debut album, Feed the Beast, drops Friday. "After her speech, she turned around and mouthed to me, 'Go get it, bitch.' That made me feel like, I got this."

Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept their Grammy in February 2023. Frazer Harrison/Getty

After the show, Madonna took to Instagram to reveal why it was important for her to support the pair: "It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. I wanted to give the last award which was album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!"

Indeed, Petras and Smith became the first openly trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to take home the trophy for best pop duo/group performance for "Unholy."

Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the 2023 Grammys. Kevin Winter/Getty

Petras — who will embark on her Feed the Beast Global Tour later this year — has always been inspired by Madonna.

"I feel like I have a special connection with Madonna too because I always felt like she pushed gender, and she wasn’t necessarily only super-feminine or super-masculine, and she just is Madonna," Petras says. "I think Madonna gave me a lot of hope and strength and stuff when I needed it, even as a kid."

The "Alone" singer first got the opportunity to meet Madonna at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in January, following Petras and Smith's "Unholy" performance on the show.

"I was just obliterated and talking ear off," Petras recalls. "I was just talking about how much I love all of her work, and I was just going on and on about how I think some of her songs specifically are just some of the best songs ever. I was feeling it."

