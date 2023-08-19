Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloé Post ‘Kris Jenner For President’ Banner Flying Across Sky

Kim and Khloé Kardashian are in on the joke that their mom Kris Jenner is running for president.

On Friday, The Kardashians stars both posted on their Instagram Stories photos and videos of a banner being pulled by an airplane across the sky that reads “Kris Jenner for President!”

PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram PHOTO: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It is unclear who charted the plane and what the intended purpose of the stunt was. However, this isn’t the first time the momager, 67, has been considered to run for the presidential candidacy. Jenner herself teased the possibility in a TikTok video last year.

With “I’m so excited to finally announce…” as the caption, the clip opens with a professional-looking campaign poster of Jenner that features her name and “2024 Presidential Candidate” in text.

As Bobby Cole's “Presidential Music” plays in the background, the video then cuts to Jenner dancing to a sped-up version of “Lady Marmalade.” Across reads, “U Just Got Krissed #Krissed."



The nature of the TikTok video was consistent with a viral trend in 2022, in which gossip preceded the snippet of Jenner dancing to the song with "U Just Got Krissed #Krissed" appearing as a harmless joke for viewers who might have initially believed whatever false news was written.

While Jenner’s presidential campaign might not be legit, a former member of the Kardashian-Jenner family actually attempted to run back in 2020: Kanye West.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The 46-year-old rapper launched his bid for president in 2020 amid a tumultuous period in his personal life with then-wife Kim, 42, and various episodes of erratic behavior. At his only campaign event, he divulged deeply personal details about his family. He ultimately earned about 60,000 votes in a dozen states.

However, West has recently been making moves to launch an informal 2024 campaign for president. In a filing submitted in January 2023 and surfaced by The Daily Beast, Kanye 2020 (the current name of West's political action committee) reported spending $142,000 in expenses in the last three months of 2022, but not bringing in any donations that year.

West hasn't officially declared his candidacy (which requires filing paperwork with the FEC), but he did post what appeared to be a campaign video last November. The video posted by West on Twitter (now known as X) has since been deleted, though the rapper and designer posted other videos, as well, including one which displays a "Ye 24" logo, a reference to a presidential run.

