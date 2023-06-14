Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Enjoy 'Barbie World Trip' with Chicago, True, Stormi and Dream

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are living in a Barbie World!

The sisters treated daughters Chicago and True, both 5, and nieces Stormi, 5, and Dream, 6, to a day at the World of Barbie exhibition in Los Angeles on Monday.

Kim, 42, and Khloé, 38, later shared a series of snapshots from the family outing on Instagram and showed off their very fitting pink outfits. While, Kim, sported hot pink thigh-high boots, Khloé, went all out in a head-to-toe ensemble consisting of a hot pink catsuit and matching heeled boots.

The Good American founder also flashed the peace sign as she posed for pictures with True and Dream, the daughter of her brother Rob Kardashian, in a life-size Barbie box at the expo.

The cousins then appeared to copy Khloé as they posed with the peace sign in front of Barbie and Ken-themed surfboards. “We went to @worldofbarbietour @barbie,” Khloé, who shares True with ex Tristan Thompson, captioned the photo on her Instagram Story.



True Thompson and Dream Kardashian at Barbie World. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

True and Dream were also fittingly dressed for the occasion in pink outfits, with True rocking a glittering Barbie sweater and sequined skirt, while Dream wore a hot pink romper and white and pink sneakers.

The duo was all smiles as they posed for a sweet snap with their cousins Chicago and Stormi, the daughter of Kim and Khloé’s sister Kylie Jenner, on light pink armchairs. “@worldofbarbietour @barbie Squad,” wrote Khloé alongside pictures of the foursome smiling.

Kim’s daughter Chicago, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, also had fun in a life-size Barbie box and climbed on top of a unicorn. “Thank you for the most fun experience for our girls! @worldofbarbietour,” wrote the SKIMS founder, later sharing a snap of her youngest daughter in a pink ball pit and a hammock, calling her a “Cutie.”



Cousins True Thompson, Dream Kardashian, Stormi Webster and Chicago West at Barbie World. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

The Kardashians stars’ outing comes ahead of the release of the new Barbie movie, which stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, on July 21.

True, Stormi and Dream all recently celebrated graduating pre-kindergarten, with the milestone documented on Khloé and Kylie’s Instagram accounts.

"Yesterday was a big day! My sweet angel girl graduated from pre-K," proud mom Khloé captioned a set of photos last week. "No! Im not ok ❤️‍,” she added.



Chicago West at Barbie World. Kim Kardashian Instagram

The carousel of photos showed True dressed in a pink Lanvin sweater and sequined pink skirt, smiling with her hair half up and half down.

Also included in the group of photos was a shot of True posing with Stormi and Dream, each holding a bouquet of pink and peach roses.



Meanwhile, Kylie, 25, shared a sweet picture from the day of her nose-to-nose with Stormi while holding the bouquet.



Kim Kardashian at Barbie World. Kim Kardashian Instagram

"My sweet girl graduated pre-k today 🫶🏻💐," she captioned the shot.

Stormi looked chic in a high-neck white dress with lace overlay for the special event, with her hair in a high ponytail. Kylie opted for a black blazer, teamed with a pair of blue jeans.