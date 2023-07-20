Kim Kardashian 'Would Never Take Back' Her Struggles with Ex Kanye West — and Is Finally 'at Peace'

Kim Kardashian is accepting her new reality as her marriage officially comes to a close in front of cameras.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star reflected on her marriage with Kanye “Ye” West while clearing out a storage warehouse of clothing and keepsakes she accumulated over the years.

In a confessional interview, a producer reminded Kim that her divorce from the rapper, 46, was finalized the day she was rifling through the rapper’s things.

“I’m really at peace with it,” she admitted. “There’s so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and my divorce. I've kept every single Yeezy. For me, I think this is me holding on to the Kanye I know.”

Despite the difficulties she’s experienced following her divorce, the SKIMS founder revealed she would “never take back any of the hard things that have happened or any of the hard times.”

“I love my life, but it's time to do something different and I just need a minute,” she acknowledged. “It's like the memories, it's sad.”

While going through Kanye’s previous Yeezy collections and sample outfits for this Sunday Service group, Kim called the storage unit “my time capsule of like the best times” in their marriage.

“The reality is life is really different, and when you know it can never get back there — that's what sucks, and that's what's hard,” she confessed to the cameras. “But my kids will have the best memories and this will be the best tribute for them.”

Although the former couple have had their differences and faced controversy due to the public nature of their divorce, Kim claimed she didn’t want to take away the experience of having “the best dad in the entire world” away from her kids.

She revealed that Kanye had previously asked her to “burn his stuff,” but she keeps the memories tucked away for her kids to enjoy when they grow up.

Kim also admitted there were “so many amazing memories” in the unit, but she was in a “purging phase” where she’s been practicing letting go of the old in order to make new memories.

“I think I'm trying to realize that I don't need it,” she added. “Like it's so not who I am today.”

Back in March 2022, Kim and Kanye divorced after six years of marriage. The former couple began dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter North, 10, in June 2013. They eventually went on to tie the knot in 2014 and had three more children: Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

In an episode of The Kardashians earlier this month, Kim emotionally addressed the rapper’s controversial claims and antisemitic rants online.

"It sucks when someone doesn’t see how different they are," she explained in a confessional. "I always will [keep looking for that person.] You'll always hope you’ll see a glimpse of them, and I hope I do."

Kim continued, “It's really confusing for me, it’s so different from the person that I married. That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I'll do anything to get that person back.”

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.