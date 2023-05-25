Kim Kardashian Has Moment of Self-Doubt amid Kanye West Drama: 'Who's Ever Gonna Wanna Date Me?'

While speaking about her current love life on Thursday's season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim admitted to feeling insecure about getting back into the dating scene

By
Joelle Goldstein
Published on May 25, 2023 12:00 AM
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kim Kardashian wasn't sure anyone would be interested in dating her after all the drama with her divorce from Kanye West.

While speaking about her current love life on Thursday's season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim, 42, admitted to feeling insecure about getting back into the dating scene.

"I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes, like, who's ever gonna wanna date me?" Kim said in a confessional. "I have four kids, I'm in my 40s ... like, Who's gonna wanna deal with the drams?"

Still, though, Kim was hopeful to find love again. "But my person is gonna be like, 'F--- all that. It's gonna be hard, but we're together and we're gonna do this.' So I'm just waiting for that person."

The confession came as Kim opened up about her split from Pete Davidson and the ways her divorce from Kanye, 45, impacted their relationship.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Paul Morigi/Getty

"I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle and that's OK," she said in a confessional, before telling Scott Disick and sister Khloé Kardashian, "Breakups are just like, not my thing."

"It's obviously sad ... [nine months] is a long time," she continued, noting how she and Pete, 29, "had talks and talks" about their breakup and "both of us communicated really well about it."

Kim also admitted she felt "a lot of guilt" after their split since Pete "went through a lot because of my relationship [with Kanye]." (Kanye hurled several attacks at the former Saturday Night Live comedian, both online and in the press, while he and Kim dated for nine months in 2022.)

Pete Davidson, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian. JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Lionel Hahn/Getty

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim broke down about Kanye's social media attacks to her mom Kris Jenner. The SKIMS mogul explained how she was "f---ing exhausted" by the drama with her ex-husband, with whom she shares children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

"Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post ... we stay silent through all the lies," Kim said. "Even how he looks so down on me for my [sex] tape, brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again. All of his shenanigans is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that."

Growing emotional, Kim noted how she has to be the bigger person for the sake of their four children.

"I'm the one where s--- could be going down and I get in the car, and every day, the kids want to blast dad's music and I’m like, 'He's the best!' I put it on and we're singing along, and inside I'm dying because I will be his biggest cheerleader to them forever, and one day, when they can see for themselves, I'll answer whatever they want me to. It's a lot," she said. “And the one that was supposed to protect me — and still does interviews saying they will be my forever protector — is the one that's hurting me the most.”

"I don't know what to do, I don’t want to be a part of this narrative. And it's like, when is this ever gonna end? It never will," she added. "I'm stuck with this for the rest of my life."

Kim was married to Kanye for six years before the two separated in February 2021 after six years of marriage. A messy divorce battle ensued before they finalized their divorce in November 2022.

Following her split from rapper, Kim went on to date Pete in October 2021. The pair split in August 2022 after nine months of dating, though they did recently have a friendly reunion while attending the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month.

Recently, Kim sparked dating rumors with newly single Tom Brady, but the NFL pro's rep told PEOPLE that there's nothing romantic going on.

The Kardashians season 3 is now streaming on Hulu.

