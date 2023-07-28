Kim Kardashian Says Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Is the 'Happiest Baby' in First Birthday Tribute

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her nephew's first birthday.

Sharing a trio of photos on Instagram Friday where she spends time with Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum, the SKIMS co-founder, 42, called her youngest nephew "such a smoosh."

"My baby Tatum Happy 1st Birthday! OMGGGG you are such a smoosh, the happiest baby boy of all time," she wrote. "I can’t even tell you how loved you are and how special you are! You are Rob’s twin! LOL Your auntie loves you SO MUCH ♾️🩶."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kris Jenner also got in on the birthday wishes, sharing a photo carousel of moments with her grandson from throughout the year on her own Instagram.

"Happy, happy birthday to my grandson Tatum, our beautiful little love bug, whose smile lights up a room! Thank you for bringing even more love into our hearts, and for your precious personality and your sweet, sweet, happy spirit every single day. You are such a blessing and I love you to the moon and back!!!" the proud "Lovey" wrote.

"Thank you for the laughter, the fashion shoots, the ability to crawl faster than anyone I’ve ever met, and the way you bring me such a calm whenever I get my hugs… I’m honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob. It’s wild and I love it!!!! I love you my amazing Tatum!!! I love you my sweet boy😍🙏🏼❤️🥳🥰🎂🙏🏼 @khloekardashian @realtristan13."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Good American co-founder, 39, celebrated her little boy's "beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit" in a birthday tribute early Friday morning.

"Happy birthday, my sweet son! I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you," she wrote. "I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."



"I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True 🥹 she is so proud to call you hers," she added of her 5-year-old, who she also shares with Tristan Thompson.



"Tatum, You have changed mine and True’s lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have."

She concluded, "You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too) I cannot believe you are already one 🥹 happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby."

