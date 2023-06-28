Kim Kardashian Wears Ultra-Revealing Dress to Friend Stephanie Shepherd’s Wedding – See the Racy Look!

The SKIMS mogul's look featured an open zig-zag design that revealed her upper thighs and black briefs

Published on June 28, 2023 05:56PM EDT
EXCLUSIVE - Kim Kardashian stunned in a racy black gown as she departed the glamorous wedding of former assistant Stephanie Shepherd in Beverly Hills
Kim Kardashian. Photo:

MEGA

It may not have been Kim Kardashian’s wedding day, but she made sure all eyes were on her. 

On June 24, Kardashian, 42, attended her friend and former assistant Stephanie Shepherd’s wedding. For the ceremony, the SKIMS mogul wore a cutout-covered Alaïa dress that left little to the imagination. 

The revealing ensemble featured a tiny bandeau across Kardashian’s chest. Her floor-length skirt included an open zig-zag design that revealed her upper thighs and black briefs. 

PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: *NO WEB UNTIL 130PM EDT 27TH JUNE* Kim Kardashian stunned in a racy black gown as she departed the glamorous wedding of former assistant Stephanie Shepherd in Beverly Hills
kim k.

MEGA

This isn't the first time that a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has worn a risqué wedding guest outfit. In November 2021, Kendall Jenner wore a revealing black dress to attend her BFF Lauren Perez’s wedding reception. The look featured slits of fabric covering sections of the supermodel’s abdomen and chest. The slits narrowed in the middle, creating a triangular effect.

A month after the ceremony, the 818 Tequila founder, 27, addressed the backlash she received regarding her outfit choice. “Obvi asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding," she responded to a negative comment about her dress underneath Perez’s Instagram post. 

kendall jenner
kendall jenner. kendall jenner/instagram

Other guests at Shepherd’s wedding included Kris Jenner, Hailey Bieber, La La Anthony, Swizz Beatz, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and more. 

Shepherd, 33, who worked as Kardashian’s assistant from 2013 to 2017, tied the knot with Apple Music’s former global creative director, Larry Jackson, in Beverly Hills. Shepherd met Jackson when he used to manage Kanye West, and they crossed paths again during the rapper’s Life of Pablo tour stop in Miami. 

She also said he wasn't the first one of West's friends she dated.

"I didn't date anyone at all for, like, the first two years working with Kim because there just wasn't time," she told Refinery29 in November 2017. "And then I did meet a DJ who worked with Kanye, but it just didn't work out — we were too busy. But man, that probably sounds so bad. I really should stop dating Kanye's friends!"

In a 2017 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Poosh founder, 44, told the SKIMS mogul that Shepherd — who eventually became COO of Kardashian West Brands — wasn't feeling fulfilled working for her.

"Just a heads up, we were talking, and she was saying that she didn't know what she wanted to do in life," the eldest Kardashian sister said. "She feels, like, maybe she's in a place in life where she's unfulfilled, job-wise."

While Kardashian and Shepherd parted ways professionally, they still remain close friends. She has appeared on The Kardashians, showing her support for her former boss during her biggest moments – including hosting Saturday Night Live and the infamous Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

