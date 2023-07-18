Kim Kardashian Wears Snakeskin-Print Bottoms in Latest Bikini Snaps: 'Risk and You Shall Receive'

'The Kardashians' star received a ton of praise in the comment section for her newest risque photo

By
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden
Published on July 18, 2023 09:52PM EDT
Kim Kardashian in a bikini
Kim Kardashian. Photo:

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Kim Kardashian is leaving little to the imagination with her latest bikini snaps.

On Tuesday, The Kardashians star, 42, shared her latest bikini photos on Instagram. The mother of four wore a tiny, black bikini top and rocked snakeskin-print bottoms. She captioned the moment: “Risk and you shall receive.”

For her latest photoshoot, Kardashian posed on top of a rolling chair, as her breathtaking background included palm trees and a beautiful view of the ocean.

Kardashian hasn’t shied away from posting her bikini snaps this summer. Earlier this month, the lawyer-to-be modeled a bright blue bikini in a stylish photoshoot posted on Instagram. "Just a reminder," she captioned the beach shots.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Instagram

In addition to soaking up the sun, she is also balancing spending time with her children. On Sunday, the reality star shared a TikTok video of herself baking apple pies with daughter North and one of her friends."We’re making..." Kardashian began. "PIES!" North and a friend said, jumping into the frame.

The video then transitioned to Kim saying: "Let me show you our...," with North, 10, and her friend jumping back onto the screen to scream, "INGREDIENTS!"

Back in May, Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, 5, called out her mom in a hilarious Mother’s Day card for having a personal chef. "Wow! 😍 I feel seen," the SKIMS mogul wrote over an image of a fill-in-the-blank style card. The card featured several lines of text that Chicago had filled in, such as "My mom is 22 years old," and "Her favorite food is salad."

When prompted with the statement "the best thing she cooks is," Chicago wrote, "Mom doesn't cook. She has a chef."

Kardashian laughed at her little one’s accusation, saying: “Chi was wrong. I do cook. LOL.”

That same month, Kardashian appeared on Jay Shetty’s podcast and opened up about balancing work and motherhood. "Mom guilt is probably the hardest thing," she said. "You have to also separate though and understand that you need your own bit of sanity, so you have to do what makes you happy. Working for me, I love working, so that makes me happy. Anytime I think something's really hard, I dive into work."

"I think how to balance work with that is when you're home being really present. Kids, all they want is time. They just want your time," she added.

