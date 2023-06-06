Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kendall Jenner’s Dating History with ‘Starting Five’ T-Shirt

The ‘Kardashians’ star rocked the black T-shirt on TikTok

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 03:37 PM
Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kendall Jennerâs Dating History with âStarting 5â T-Shirt
Photo:

Kim and North/TikTok

Kim Kardashian is having a little unspoken fun. 

On Monday, the The Kardashians star shared a TikTok featuring her daughter North’s haircare routine and the duo lip-synching to a fast version of Santana’s song, “Maria Maria.”

But perhaps the most interesting part of the video is what Kardashian, 42, chose to wear. The SKIMS founder rocked an oversized black T-shirt featuring the images of five NBA players that her sister, Kendall Jenner, has been linked to over the years — Devin Booker, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma. “Kendall Starting Five” is written in the middle of the five images. 

According to Jenner, she’s only actually dated Blake Griffin and Devin Booker

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has worn the cheeky T-shirt. In a trailer for the third season of The Kardashians, eagle-eyed fans caught a quick glimpse of the shirt on the SKIMS founder. No doubt viewers will get more peeks of the shirt as the season progresses. 

Jenner, who’s been rocking stylish and skimpy bikinis while on several recent beach vacations, is currently linked to rapper Bad Bunny

After a source close to the pair exclusively told PEOPLE in May that they are "getting more serious," the duo has been spotted on a handful of public dates in coordinating style, most recently in head-to-toe leather looks.

The 27-year-old model and 29-year-old musician were photographed leaving the popular Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi in perfectly matching ensembles at the end of April.

Jenner walked out of the date ahead of Bad Bunny in a long leather trench coat layered over a matching tube top and flared black leggings. Leather heels with buckle detail, a simple dark ring and a green snakeskin bag completed the look.

Bad Bunny trailed behind the model in a complementary outfit consisting of a Western-style leather jacket he buttoned all the way up, matching leather pants, a black turtleneck, square-toe boots and accessories like a black baseball hat, silver rings, orange-tinted glasses and wine glass still in hand.

This appearance came right after the two had another date night front row at a Lakers playoff game.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While they cozied up to watch the game, the two both rocked snakeskin boots, cowboy style for Bad Bunny and knee-high stilettos for Jenner.

To complete their looks, Jenner wore a white tank top and tan, furry mini skirt while her new flame wore black trousers, a white button-up, a leather jacket and a bolo tie.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Shares Contents of Her Bag, Including Coachella Wristband, Jean Paul Gautier Rings and Tampons
Kylie Jenner Shares Contents of Her Purse, Revealing a Secret Hobby and 'Fun Fact' About Her Home
Elyce Arons, Rachel Brosnahan Remember Kate Spade 5 Years After Her Death: âSheâs Still Hereâ
Elyce Arons, Rachel Brosnahan Remember Kate Spade 5 Years After Her Death: ‘She’s Still Here’
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Kim Cattrall attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety)
Kim Cattrall, 66, Says She’s Open to Botox and Fillers to Battle Aging in ‘Every Way I Can’
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Says She Still Has Clothes from 30 Years Ago in Her Closet: ‘They Come Back’ in Style!
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber feud
Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Rumored Feud with Kendall Jenner with Cute Poolside Selfie
Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian at a photo shoot on South Beach Miami
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Bikini Snap with Sister Khloé: ‘Serious Vibes’
Ariana Grande Jokingly Pokes Fun At Her Old ÂCat EyeÂ Makeup in Tutorial TikTok Video
Ariana Grande Jokingly Pokes Fun at Her Old 'Cat Eye' Makeup in TikTok Video
Sofia Richie and Elliot
Sofia Richie’s Chic Date Night Outfit Includes a Sweet Nod to New Husband Elliot Grainge
Greta Gerwig Barbie Movie Lookalike Dolls
The 'Barbie' Movie Barbie Dolls Just Dropped — and All Eyes Are on Ryan Gosling's Ken
Charli Damelio and Landon Barker
Landon Barker Reveals New Hyper Realistic Tattoo of Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio's Eye
Peter Swords King make up artist for the little mermaid
‘The Little Mermaid’ Makeup Artist Says He Wanted Ursula to Look More Like Melissa McCarthy Than a Drag Queen
Amanda Seyfried is seen attending premiere of 'The Crowded Room' at the Museum of Modern Art on June 01, 2023 in New York City. (
Amanda Seyfried Wears Bedazzled Bra for Red Carpet Date Night with Husband Thomas Sadoski
Luann de Lesseps Rocks Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit: 'Ready for St. Barts'
Luann de Lesseps Rocks Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit After Calling Out Age-Shamers
TV Personality Coco Austin attends the Angel Ball 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)
Coco Austin Shares Throwback Pic from 1995: ‘To This Day I’m Still Into Booty Shorts and Reeboks’
Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse" Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 01, 2023
Hailee Steinfeld Channels Her 'Spider-Man' Character at Movie Premiere in London
Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall during HBO's "Sex and The City" Fifth Season Premiere - After-Party at American Museum of Natural History Theater in New York City, New York, United States.
'Sex and the City' Costume Designer Patricia Field Dressed Kim Cattrall for 'And Just Like That...' Cameo