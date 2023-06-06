Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kendall Jenner’s Dating History with ‘Starting Five’ T-Shirt

Kim Kardashian is having a little unspoken fun.

On Monday, the The Kardashians star shared a TikTok featuring her daughter North’s haircare routine and the duo lip-synching to a fast version of Santana’s song, “Maria Maria.”

But perhaps the most interesting part of the video is what Kardashian, 42, chose to wear. The SKIMS founder rocked an oversized black T-shirt featuring the images of five NBA players that her sister, Kendall Jenner, has been linked to over the years — Devin Booker, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma. “Kendall Starting Five” is written in the middle of the five images.

According to Jenner, she’s only actually dated Blake Griffin and Devin Booker.



This isn’t the first time Kardashian has worn the cheeky T-shirt. In a trailer for the third season of The Kardashians, eagle-eyed fans caught a quick glimpse of the shirt on the SKIMS founder. No doubt viewers will get more peeks of the shirt as the season progresses.

Jenner, who’s been rocking stylish and skimpy bikinis while on several recent beach vacations, is currently linked to rapper Bad Bunny.

After a source close to the pair exclusively told PEOPLE in May that they are "getting more serious," the duo has been spotted on a handful of public dates in coordinating style, most recently in head-to-toe leather looks.

The 27-year-old model and 29-year-old musician were photographed leaving the popular Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi in perfectly matching ensembles at the end of April.



Jenner walked out of the date ahead of Bad Bunny in a long leather trench coat layered over a matching tube top and flared black leggings. Leather heels with buckle detail, a simple dark ring and a green snakeskin bag completed the look.

Bad Bunny trailed behind the model in a complementary outfit consisting of a Western-style leather jacket he buttoned all the way up, matching leather pants, a black turtleneck, square-toe boots and accessories like a black baseball hat, silver rings, orange-tinted glasses and wine glass still in hand.

This appearance came right after the two had another date night front row at a Lakers playoff game.

While they cozied up to watch the game, the two both rocked snakeskin boots, cowboy style for Bad Bunny and knee-high stilettos for Jenner.

To complete their looks, Jenner wore a white tank top and tan, furry mini skirt while her new flame wore black trousers, a white button-up, a leather jacket and a bolo tie.

