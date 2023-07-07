Kim Kardashian is getting candid about her struggles with co-parenting.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 42, opens up about how she doesn't know how to deal with ex Kanye West's antisemitic comments and change in behavior as they co-parent their four kids. Speaking with sister Khloé Kardashian, 39, in her office, Kim reveals that the topic has been on her mind all week.

"Are you OK?" Khloe asks.

"No. I'm not OK," Kim responds, beginning to cry. "I'm having such a hard day today."

Hulu

The scene cuts to a news report that discusses West's antisemitic comments. "It sucks when someone doesn't see how different they are," the reality TV star says in a confessional.

"But you keep looking for that person," the producer says from out of frame. "I always will," Kim responds. "You'll always hope that you'll see a glimpse of them. I hope I do."

"It's really confusing for me," Kim explains in the confessional. "It's so different than the person that I married because that's who I loved and that's who I remember ...I 'll do anything to get that person back."

"The whole situation is sad and I don't know how to handle it," she continues. "I'm conflicted because I don't ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids."

"Your instinct is to be like, wow I can never talk to this person again. But then you think of your babies. And so I'm having a hard time figuring it out."

The SKIMS CEO and the rapper share four kids together: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5 and Psalm, 4.

Later in the episode, Kim hangs out with her kids on a couch in her house. As Kim cuddles with Saint, her voice cuts in from a confessional. "I am in the trenches, I'm the one doing all the daily stuff all the time. I do the morning routine, I do the night routine. It's like a pit stop with race cars."

"I am just in protection mode of my kids and just try to hide everything. It's just hard for me to figure out, if they don't know anything, why wouldn't dad come over for dinner? Why isn't dad at my things?" she says.

"That kills me. Because then I'm embarrassed that people are going to say something at a game or a function. Is it safe, is it dangerous? I just don't know what to do. So I've been managing it the best way that I know how because I want my kids to see a healthy dad. It's just a lot."