Kim Kardashian Wants Kanye West in Her Kids' Lives, Says She Refuses to 'Take That Experience Away'

The SKIMS CEO and her ex-husband finalized their divorce in November and share four kids together — Psalm, Chicago, Saint, and North

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 20, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is putting her kids first.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS CEO, 42, revealed that her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West, 46, had been finalized. In a later scene, Kardashian goes through her storage locker, which contains memories from her marriage.

"This is like my time capsule of the best times, the reality is life is really different and when you know it can never get back there, that's what sucks and that's what's hard," she says in a confessional.

"But my kids will have the best memories and this will be the best tribute for them. I had the best dad in the entire world so I would never want to take that experience away from my kids," she continues.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Kardashian shares her four kids — sons Psalm, 4, and Saint, 7, and daughters Chicago, 5, and North, 10 — with West.

Earlier this season on The Kardashians, the mom of four opened up about how public drama with West affects their kids. "I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way but God, if people knew," she said. "I would just never do that to my kids."

Speaking of the ups and downs of their relationships, Kardashian said she spent "hours and hours of my days as the cleanup crew."

In a confessional, Kardashian added, "It's the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved, and you have a family with be so different than what you knew."

"I have to figure out a way to protect and so they still haven't seen anything, but I go into crisis mode," Kardashian admitted in the confessional. "I am the one being accused for and being blamed for so many things. And it really, really is hurtful and it sucks, but I can control how I react and I can control if I'm a mess. Then my kids will see that."

"I really do believe that one day, my kids will appreciate my silence, my understanding, and my grace, and I will try to keep it together at all times."

In 2022, Kardashian told Vogue that she was still her ex's "biggest cheerleader" in front of their kids. "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,' " she said of co-parenting.

"Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through," she added.

Related Articles
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker Jokes His Son with Kourtney Kardashian Could Be Named ‘Rocky 13’
Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kendall Jenner 'Would Be Spiraling' If She Had to Deal with the Stress Kanye West Put Sister Kim Kardashian Through
kayne west, kim kardashian, pete davidson
Kim Kardashian Regrets 'Fast' Pete Davidson Romance, Admits She Didn't 'Deal and Heal' After Kanye West Split
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian 'Would Never Take Back' Her Struggles with Ex Kanye West — and Is Finally 'at Peace'
Cardi B Reveals She Paid $20,000 for Kids' New Playground Set: 'This Is What I Work Hard For';
Cardi B Reveals She Paid $20,000 for Kids' New Home Playground Set: 'This Is What I Work Hard For'
Chloe and Savannah Chrisley on vacation
Chloe Chrisley Is ‘Living Her Best Life’ with Savannah as Grandparents Continue to Serve Jail Time
sarah michelle geller and freddie fam pics
Sarah Michelle Geller and Freddie Prinze Jr. Share Rare Family Photos on Vacation in Italy
Tiffany Stewart, Alyssa Cuban, Mark Cuban, Jake Cuban and Alexis Sofia Cuban
Mark Cuban Calls Teen Son Jake a 'Little Me' as He Details His Candy-Selling Business (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco Matilda twins instagram
Kaley Cuoco Twins with Baby Matilda in Adorable New Photo: 'Mini Me’
chrissy teigen family pics https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu2YBm-vJyB/?img_index=1
Chrissy Teigen Has Relatable Mom Moment as She Tries to Get All Four Kids to Pose for Photo: 'Never Works'
Kate Hudson on vacation with her kids
Kate Hudson Shares Sunny Beach-Filled Photos with All Three of Her Kids on Sicilian Vacation
Kim Kardashian and North make pies on tiktok
Kim Kardashian Shows Cooking Skills in Video with North After Chicago Calls Mom Out for Her Private Chef
Tori Spelling Praises 'Greatest Protector' Son Liam and 'Strong and Kind' Daughters amid Dean McDermott Split
Tori Spelling Praises Son Liam as 'Great Protector' as She Discusses Happiness amid Dean McDermott Split
trista sutter taylor swift concert
Trista Sutter Enjoys Taylor Swift Eras Tour with Teen Daughter: 'This Night Was Sparkling'
Billie Lourd and her kids
Billie Lourd Smiles with Her Two Kids in Sweet Birthday Tribute from Husband — See the Photos!
Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Have âDaughter/Mom/Grandma Dayâ at Spa: âIt Was Soooo Worth It!â
Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Have ‘Daughter/Mom/Grandma Day’ at Spa: ‘Soooo Worth It!’