Kim Kardashian Is 'Obsessed' with Vacation's Whipped Cream Sunscreen — and It's 35% Off at Ulta Until Saturday

“It’s insane”

Published on August 16, 2023

Kim Kardashian has an unusual sunscreen recommendation to see you through the final beach days of the season.

Earlier this week, Kardashian posted a selection of sunscreens from Vacation on her Instagram Story, including its unique Classic Whip Sunscreen Mousse, which has the texture — and packaging — of whipped cream. 

"Actually obsessed [with] this whip sunscreen it’s insane,” she wrote over the image.

If whipped cream sunscreen piques your interest, you’re in luck. Everything from Vacation, including its Classic Whip, is 35 percent off at Ulta until Saturday, August 19. 

Sale prices start at under $4 for the brand’s Lip Desserts Sunscreen Lip Balm, in your choice of Bombe Alaska or After Dinner Mint, and top out at $39 for a fragrance in the brand’s signature scent (notes of coconut, banana, pool water, and swimsuit lycra). Classic Whip is normally $22, but you can get it for $15 while the Ulta sale is going on. 

There are 13 on-sale items to choose from in total, including everything else that was in Kardashian’s post: Classic Lotion SPF 30 Sunscreen (which also comes in 50 SPF), Super Spritz SPF 50 Face Mist, SPF 30 Baby Oil, and Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen.

The Chardonnay Oil is a favorite of PEOPLE Shopping senior commerce editor Erin Johnson, who confirms that the scent of the sunscreen oil lives up to the brand’s claim to being “the world’s best-smelling sunscreen.” She liked the sunscreen’s formula, too, which was easy to spread and left her skin glistening. 

Skincare enthusiasts (and health experts) are emphatic that sunscreen should be worn year-round. Pick up a fresh tube of sunscreen lotion or give Classic Whip a try — whichever way you go, your skin will thank you. Shop Vacation while it’s 35 percent off at Ulta through Saturday.

