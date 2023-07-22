Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Both Spotted at Bad Bunny's Gekko Restaurant After Inter Miami Game

The two attended Lionel Messi's debut game with the Florida soccer team on Friday, alongside several other celebs

By
Published on July 22, 2023 04:30PM EDT
Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson
Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were both seen leaving Bad Bunny's Gekko restaurant in Miami. Photo:

LCD / SplashNews.com, Mega Agency

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were among the many celebrities who showed up for Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami on Friday — and they also enjoyed a night out afterward.

Both the SKIMS founder, 42, and the NBA player, 32, were photographed at Gekko, a Miami-based Japanese steakhouse brought to life by pop sensation Bad Bunny and restaurateur David Grutman.

Leaving the new hot spot early Saturday morning, Kardashian went all-out on leather as she wore a pair of black leather pants and a torso-length sleeveless leather top. She styled the look with a mini bag and a slicked-back ponytail.

Walking not too far behind Kardashian, Thompson — her sister Khloé Kardashian's ex — was also seen leaving the location, wearing a see-through black shirt, a large chain, sleek black trousers and a pair of black sneakers. Thompson shares daughter True, 5, and 11-month-old son Tatum with Khloé, and is also father to two other children: Prince Oliver, 6, and Theo, 1.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving Bad Bunny's Gekko restaurant in Miami.

LCD / SplashNews.com

Also in attendance at Friday's big game were LeBron JamesSerena Williams, David Beckham — who is an Inter Miami co-owner — and his wife, Victoria Beckham.

Kim attended the game with her 7-year-old son Saint West, who she said is "obsessed with soccer."

"I will do anything for my babies," she told Major League Soccer at the game. "So I traveled the world. We do soccer trips. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games."

As for Gekko, the trendy eatery opened last summer and has already hosted a slew of celebrity guests including Eva LongoriaKaia GerberJoe Jonas and Sophie TurnerJ Balvin, Lil Wayne, Derek Jeter, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, and Bunny's rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

The restaurant features a U-shaped sushi bar, velvet-draped booths and art installations, with a menu consisting of both traditional steakhouse elements and Japanese cuisine.

Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson was spotted leaving Bad Bunny's Gekko restaurant in Miami.

Mega Agency

Also this weekend, Khloé gave fans a look at her daughter True and Kim's 5-year-old daughter Chicago as the pair dressed up in hilarious outfits. The mom of two, 39, shared a few photos on Instagram on Friday, in which the little cousins could be seen wearing T-shirts featuring images of each other's mom.

The screen-printed shirts featured both Khloé and Kim's names in large font, with a few pictures of the reality stars printed across the front. "They think this T-shirt thing is funny," Khloé captioned the images.

