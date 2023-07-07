Kim Kardashian Told Friends She Has a 'Crush' on Tom Brady but They Are 'Not in a Relationship': Sources

"They are friends and have a lot of respect for each other," a source tells PEOPLE of the NFL pro and the SKIMS mogul

Published on July 7, 2023
Nothing romantic is going on between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady, though the SKIMS founder does have a "crush" on him.

Kardashian, 42, and Brady, 45, were both in attendance for Michael Rubin's star-studded White Party in The Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend.

Though rumors have swirled about a romance between the duo, two sources tell PEOPLE that the pair had minimal interaction at the festive gathering. "[They] said hi briefly when she arrived at the party," the first source says.

"Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello," a second source notes.

Following their brief exchange, Kardashian was overheard telling friends that she found the retired NFL quarterback attractive, the first source says.

"Later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom."

Despite that, a third source tells PEOPLE there is still nothing romantic happening between the SKIMS mogul and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.

"They are friends and have a lot of respect for each other," the source says. "Kim is very focused on her kids and her businesses, and not in a relationship right now."

Reps for Brady previously confirmed to PEOPLE that nothing romantic was occurring between the two. At the time, a source close to The Kardashians star backed up that denial, telling PEOPLE: "They have friends and business partners in common, but are not dating."

Brady recently finalized his divorce from wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. The pair — who share daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13 — had been married for 13 years.

Though nothing occurred with Kardashian at the July 4th party, the second source tells PEOPLE that Brady did have a "pretty good interaction" with Emily Ratajkowski, who previously dated Kardashian's most-recent ex Pete Davidson.

"I wouldn't say it was a romance [vibe]. It was fun and everyone was dressed to impress," the source shares. "They were definitely speaking at different times throughout the night."

However, the first source tells PEOPLE that their exchange was only "for a nanosecond."

As for Kardashian, the businesswoman finalized her divorce from Kanye West in November 2022 after nearly seven years of marriage. The exes share four kids together: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5 and Psalm, 4.

Recently, Kardashian — who split from Davidson, 29, in August 2022 after nine months together — expressed hope for her romantic future.

"I think I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone," she said in May on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast. "I definitely will take my time. And I think there's so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life."

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.

