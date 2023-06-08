Kim Kardashian Thinks She'd Be 'Working at Macy's' If She 'Didn't Take That Road' Towards Fame

The reality TV star says her life could’ve been very different in this week's episode of 'The Kardashians'

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023 09:08 AM
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian. Photo:

James Devaney/GC Images

Kim Kardashian is wondering what life would be like if she wasn’t famous.

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, while the SKIMS founder hung out with her 9-year-old daughter North and Scott Disick, she started wondering what her life might look like if she’d chosen a different path. 

While North played around with special effects and prosthetic makeup on her mom, Kardashian said that her dream day would include going to Melrose and then heading down to Venice Beach to go rollerblading.

Kardashian, 42, then wondered what her life would be like if her family “didn’t take that road or journey” to fame, and guessed she’d be working at Macy's. 

"Something that is hard for my mom is, she's been really sad, like what did I do?” she then said to Disick about her mom, Kris Jenner. “Did I create them to get to this level where…"

Disick responded, "Nobody has easy happy [lives]… everybody has something great but then there’s something better."

As North still worked on Kardashian's makeup, the reality TV star said she can “handle it all” and never is “down or depressed.”

"When my dad died, I remember being, like I'm gonna speak at the funeral,” Kardashian said to Disick. “My dad left us cause now we have to finally grow up and figure it out," she said before being interrupted by North. 

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kardashian and North then popped a wig on Kim, and with her fully disguised in makeup and different hair, tried to trick the security guard and the nanny, who didn't recognize her. They also did a video call with Jenner, and introduced Kardashian as a new girl Disick is seeing.

Sitting in the confessional after playing with North, Kardashian said, “I love making her happy and seeing her see me and Scott happy and laughing and silly and it's just fun. Afterwards, she said to me, ‘Mom, I love you so much, I had so much fun’ and that to me, is worth everything.”

On Monday, Kardashian and North had even more fun together. The Kardashians star shared a TikTok featuring North’s haircare routine and the duo lip-synching to a fast version of Santana’s song, “Maria Maria.”

Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kendall Jennerâs Dating History with âStarting 5â T-Shirt

Kim and North/TikTok

But perhaps the most interesting part of the video is what Kardashian, 42, chose to wear. The SKIMS founder rocked an oversized black T-shirt featuring the images of five NBA players that her sister, Kendall Jenner, has been linked to over the years — Devin Booker, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma. “Kendall Starting Five” is written in the middle of the five images. 

According to Jenner, she’s only actually dated Blake Griffin and Devin Booker

Season 3 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.

