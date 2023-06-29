Kim Kardashian Says 'I Think I'm Done' Having More Kids: Four Is 'A Lot'

Kim Kardashian wasn't seeing more kids in her future as she reflected on her role as a mom in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians'

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on June 29, 2023 10:06AM EDT
Kim Kardashian and Kids
Photo:

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian feels her family is complete.

The SKIMS founder, 42, opened up about feeling like she has her hands full as a mom of four — sharing sons Psalm, 4, and Saint, 7. and daughters Chicago, 5, and North, 10, with ex Kanye West.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality star and mom Kris Jenner, 67, reflect on Kardashian's role as a mom ahead of her 42nd birthday.

Kim Kardashian and Kids

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Jenner noted that at 42, "I just had a baby at 41," referencing daughter Kylie Jenner.

"That's crazy. I think I'm done," Kardashian remarked.

"You have four kids, so yeah," Jenner reasoned, with Kardashian noting, "It's a lot."

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In 2018, Kardashian opened up to Elle about why she felt she was done after four children.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin,” she admitted. “And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

She later added, "My home and my heart feel really full right now."

