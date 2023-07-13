Kim Kardashian Unexpectedly Thanks Sister Khloé's Ex Lamar Odom for 'Always Coming to Our Defense'

Kim Kardashian is giving props to Lamar Odom.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star dispelled some of the “ridiculous” rumors surrounding the famous family while having dinner and drinks with her sister Khloé Kardashian, 39, and Scott Disick, 40.

“Have you heard some of these ridiculous rumors that are like written [and] said about you guys?” Scott began, referencing a clip from an episode of the reality show that went viral. “Just like the dumbest rumors are saying that they're [using] CGI [and] putting tears in Kim’s face.”



Hulu

Khloé admitted to seeing news reports about the conspiracy, explaining that Kim was in an emotional confessional interview when she dabbed the corner of her eyes though her tear was “perfectly centered” on her face.

“Who would CGI a tear?” Kim asked incredulously as Khloé replied. “Obviously, we know that it’s some f---ing loser that has all this time on their hands.”

Scott moved on to the next rumor and read, “Khloé has fake fingertips?”



According to the Good American founder, the gossip around her digits began when she held a glass on an episode of the reality series and fans claimed that her fingers were too long and oddly shaped.

“You guys I do not have fake fingers, this looks crazy,” she said, before questioning. “Those are just my hands! First of all, why would anyone wear fake fingers?”

Khloé addressed fans in a confessional, “Leave me alone, you guys have been f---ing nitpicking me since I’ve been on TV. Now we’re on to my hands.



“No I don’t wear fake fingertips,” she continued as she proved the length of her fingers by raising both middle fingers to the camera. “This is the length of this hand, and this is the length of this hand.”

The trio also addressed the “Kardashian curse,” a longstanding conspiracy theory that Armenian witches granted the women in the Kardashian bloodline money and fame but misfortune on every man who falls in love with them.

“This is wild,” Scott laughed as Khloé pulled up a TikTok video explaining the theory and Kim joked, “Ugh, guys should I never date?”

“Let me tell you something,” Khloé said, explaining how the rumors about their relationship were based on double standards. “This is where it’s f---ed up. It’s super sexist. Why can society blame us girls but they could never blame men?”

David Livingston/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; Michael Loccisano/Getty

The mom of two then seemingly referred to her past relationships with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson, explaining that the “Kardashian curse” wasn’t responsible for their issues with addiction and infidelity.

When Kim claimed she wished some of their exes would “come to our defense,” Scott took a stand and admitted he was responsible for making his own mistakes when it came to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

After Kim requested he “look into the camera” and make a public acknowledgment, “Hey everybody,” Scott began. “I’m pretty sure you’ve watched every season since we’ve started the show, and I f---ed up a lot.”

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

But perhaps most surprisingly of all, Kim expressed her direct appreciation to her sister's ex-husband and gave him credit for always defended their family against false rumors.

“Thank you Lamar,” she said directly to camera. “Thank you for always coming to our defense. Thank you for just keeping it real.”

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.