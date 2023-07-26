Kim Kardashian Steps Out with a Super Rare Hermès Handbag Worth Upwards of $300K

The SKIMs founder carried the expensive handbag to a soccer match in Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday

Published on July 26, 2023 09:39PM EDT
Kim kardashian arriving at the stadium in Osaka to watch the game Al Nassr vs PSG
Photo:

SplashNews.com

Kim Kardashian is bringing high-end style to the world of soccer.

On Tuesday, the SKIMS founder, 42, toted an Hermès Birkin handbag worth over $100,000 to the match between Al-Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain in Osaka, Japan.

Kardashian’s purse is very similar in style to the most expensive handbag sold at auction in 2014: a matte white Diamond Himalaya Niloticus crocodile Birkin 30 with 18k white gold and diamond hardware. The designer item was purchased for $300,168. The rare bags can fetch anywhere from $200,000 to $600,000, depending on the condition and the rarity of the crocodile print.

Kim kardashian arriving at the stadium in Osaka to watch the game Al Nassr vs PSG

SplashNews.com

Kardashian paired the very expensive accessory with a matching off-white tank top and faded motocross pants. She styled her outfit with cobalt blue pointed-toe heels and a sleek ponytail.

The Kardashians star was previously spotted with this Birkin in March 2014 when she stepped out for a casual dinner date with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kardashian has been bringing her style A-game to her most recent soccer outings. For the Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul game in Miami last Friday, the mom of four sported a white cropped T-shirt and ripped jeans with a bright pink Chanel chain belt.

While there, she met up with Victoria Beckham and Beckham's daughter Harper, 11, for a girls night. The fashion designer, 49, rocked a black bra top and high-waisted wide-leg pants, while Harper opted for a light blue dress with a black floral printed design and a pair of white sneakers.

The three women also posed on the soccer field with Victoria’s husband, David Beckham — who is a co-owner of Inter Miami — as well as Kardashian’s son Saint, 7, and his friend, who were both clad in soccer uniforms.

Kardashian previously shared the moment her son, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, met the soccer legend. She posted a photo on her Instagram Story of the exchange, showing David, 48, smiling as he shook hands with Saint. "@intermiamiCF @davidbeckham best day ever!!", she captioned.

Kardashian said she brought Saint to the Inter Miami game as he is "obsessed with soccer."

"I will do anything for my babies," Kardashian told Major League Soccer. "So I traveled the world. We do soccer trips. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games."

