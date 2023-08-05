Kim Kardashian Sports Racy Leather Outfit in Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Recent Miami Trip

Kim Kardashian is offering a behind-the-scenes look at her fashionable Miami trip.

The SKIMS founder, 42, showed off a racy all-leather look she wore in Florida last month, in a series of photos she posted on Instagram Friday.

“Let’s go! Miami nights 🖤,” Kardashian wrote in her caption, as she shared a sequence of images of herself modeling the striking outfit while heading out of a hotel room door.

In the photos, Kardashian wore a black leather halter-neck top, which she revealed was backless, as she turned away from the camera. She also wore matching leather pants, the raw hem of which was seen in frame in the snaps, as she wore a silver belly chain around her waist.

The mom of four wore her hair in a wet look high ponytail with extensions flowing behind her. She accessorized her outfit with a metallic brown clutch and wore her signature nude make-up look to finish.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian previously wore the all-leather outfit on a night out in Florida, following Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami.

She was photographed at the time with Tristan Thompson as the pair headed to Gekkō, a Miami-based Japanese steakhouse co-owned by rapper Bad Bunny and restaurateur David Grutman.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian’s latest photos come after she shared a throwback image of herself with her mom Kris Jenner, taken on the night Jenner, 67, met her longtime partner, Corey Gamble.

In the snap, Kardashian and Jenner wore chic black dresses as they posed beside Kendall Jenner and Italian fashion designer and Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci.

“My mom met @coreygamble this night!” Kardashian revealed in her caption. “So happy for that and happy for our tans and lots of make up! LOL #2014.”

