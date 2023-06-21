Kim Kardashian Sings and Dances to Ex-Husband Kanye West’s Track at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Show

Nothing will stop Kim Kardashian enjoying Kanye West’s music in Paris!

The SKIMS founder, 42, danced and rapped to her ex-husband and JAY-Z’s track “N - - - - s in Paris” at Pharrell Williams’ debut show for Louis Vuitton in the French capital, in a video shared on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

In one post, Kardashian filmed JAY-Z, 53, performing the hit song to a large crowd at the fashion show. This was followed by her reposting a clip of her singing the track’s lyrics and dancing, filmed by her close friend Tracy Romulus.

The star ofThe Kardashians also shared a video of JAY-Z and Williams, 50 — who is the new creative director of Louis Vuitton — performing their song "Frontin'" and posted several clips of models on the catwalk at the Tuesday fashion show.

Kardashian wore a bold look for her appearance at the fashion event, sporting the digitized camouflage print that was introduced by the brand in their Spring 2024 collection. She paired an athletic-style bra top and leggings with an oversized, furry fanny pack and perspex-style high heels.

Williams' first show for the French fashion house saw him debut 74 looks, which included camouflage-inspired print and suits with shorts.



Kim Kardasian. Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Kardashian’s son Saint, 7, who she shares with West, 45, also got into the spirit of the show and displayed some gold Louis Vuitton grillz on his teeth. Before heading to the show, the mother of four shared a snapshot on her Instagram Story of her eldest son beaming at the camera and showing off his new dental jewelry. In the photo, Saint also wears a personalized necklace with a gold chain and his name spelled out in diamonds.

The reality star singing along to her former husband’s music comes after she appeared to be hitting her breaking point with him during recent episodes of The Kardashians.

During the season 3 premiere of the Hulu show, Kardashian was seen crying to mom Kris Jenner about the impact of West’s erratic actions, which, at the time, had involved online attacks and allegations made against her family and loved ones.



Kim Kardashian and JAY-Z. Kim Kardashian Instagram

In a confessional, she told the cameras, “There's been a lot going on with Kanye right now … I think at this point, I just assume everything I text Kanye is gonna be put on the internet. I think I can handle anything, I just get really heartbroken for my mom, that she has to deal with so much from so many different sides."

Speaking to her mom, Kardashian admitted, "I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack, I felt like I just couldn't breathe all day. You know when you're just on the verge of tears... that's how I felt all day."

She continued, "Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post… he has made up the most insane narrative about you, and the tape, and we stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies."



Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

"Even how he looks so down on me for my [sex] tape, brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again," she went on. "All of his shenanigans is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them.”

The star also noted how she will be the “biggest cheerleader” of West for their four kids and will “blast” his music in the car because that’s what their children want, even though inside she’s “dying.”

"And by the way, I'm the one where s--- could be going down and I get in the car, and every day, the kids want to blast dad's music and I’m like, 'He's the best!' I put it on and we're singing along, and inside I'm dying because I will be his biggest cheerleader to them forever, and one day, when they can see for themselves, I'll answer whatever they want me to. It's a lot," she said. “And the one that was supposed to protect me — and still does interviews saying they will be my forever protector — is the one that's hurting me the most.”

As well as son Saint, Kardashian and West are also parents to daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4.

