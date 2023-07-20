Kim Kardashian Shows What’s Inside Her Massive Storage Unit: I’m a ‘Memory Hoarder’

Kim Kardashian is a self-proclaimed "memory hoarder" — but she’s ready to let go.

In Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS CEO, 42, took viewers into her massive storage unit, which contained various personal items, celebrity mementos and ex-husband Kanye West’s belongings.

"I love storage unit projects," Kardashian said in the episode, talking to the camera. “I love to go through. I love to, like, organize.”

Kim Kardashian cleans out her storage unit in the latest episode of "The Kardashians.".

The episode cut to the storage unit, where Kardashian noted, “There's just no reason we should own any of this stuff.”

“I'm just so organized,” she explained in the confessional. “I have everything documented in an app. Everything's photographed and labeled.”

“It should just be, like, iconic s--- only,” she said while in the unit. "I definitely have to clean it out because I'm just like a memory hoarder."

Kim Kardashian said Jennifer Lawrence once created this drawing.

So, what exactly is the reality star hanging on to? Kardashian proceeded to detail some of the most interesting items, including “all my Met [Gala] looks,” a pair of gold platform stilettos she claims she once saw Victoria Beckham wear but now considers "mortifying" and “disgusting” and a hazmat suit acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also in her collection: artwork drawn by Jennifer Lawrence "a long time ago," Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor’s first contract and the cover of West’s 2013 Yeezus album.

Kardashian also revealed, "I think Kanye had, like, 32 storage units, and I got them all down to three. There's a lot of just stuff that was, like, random samples and Yeezy stuff and I'm finally, like, getting rid of some of it because I need to purge and realize that even for me, a lot of these pieces don't mean anything. But the ones that do, I love them and I'll keep them."

Kim Kardashian cleans out her storage unit in the latest episode of "The Kardashians.".

Referring to the pair’s 10-year-old daughter, she added, “Can you imagine, like, North's sweet 16 and like the merch tables of the stuff she wants to give away?”

A producer then pointed out that it happened to be the same day Kardashian and West’s divorce was finalized.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West, 46, in February 2021, and the divorce was finalized in November 2022. Kardashian and West share four kids — sons Psalm, 4, and Saint, 7, and daughters Chicago, 5, and North, 10.

Kim Kardashian cleans out her storage unit in the latest episode of "The Kardashians.".

“I’m really at peace with it,” she shared. “There’s so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and my divorce. I've kept every single Yeezy. For me, I think this is me holding on to the Kanye I know.”

Kardashian said she would “never take back any of the hard things that have happened or any of the hard times” with West, whom she married in 2014.

“I love my life, but it's time to do something different and I just need a minute,” she said. “It's like the memories, it's sad.”

The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.

