Kim Kardashian never fails to impress.

The reality star, 42, posed for pink-hot photos by the pool, sharing them to her Instagram account Tuesday. She showed off her bright pink SKIMS bikini and summer tan as she played with her hair under the sun.

“pinky swear?!” she cleverly captioned the post.

Fans were stunned by Kim’s effortless long black hair, makeup-free face, and sun-kissed skin — plus her fit figure.

“Loving this color,” one follower commented.

“Pretty in pink 💕,” Zentoa founder Senada Greca wrote.

After filing for divorce from Kanye West in 2021 after nearly 7 years of marriage, the family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians, has documented Kardashian’s single life.

The podcast host was first linked to Pete Davidson in October 2021 when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time.

Paul Morigi/Getty

Their nine-month relationship was filled with vacation getaways and date nights, including the pair's impressive red carpet-debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner last April. The couple ended their relationship last August.

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

During the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kardashian opened up about her split from Davidson, 29.

"Breakups are just like, not my thing," the SKKN by Kim founder told sister Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick, adding that the situation is "obviously sad."

She also admitted she felt "a lot of guilt" after the split because Davidson "went through a lot because of my relationship [with Kanye]."

While Kardashian kept fairly quiet when speaking about Kanye West in the past, she has recently been more vocal about her feelings toward him.

On a recent episode of the Hulu show, the mother of four opened up about West’s erratic behavior, which reportedly involved online attacks and allegations made against her family and loved ones.

"It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew," she said in a confessional.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own. I used to run around and call everyone behind his back, and be like, 'It's gonna be OK, it's gonna be OK, don't worry. Just give him another chance,' " the reality star said, adding, "I just don't have that energy."

