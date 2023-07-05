Kim Kardashian Wore a 17-Carat Custom Diamond Belt to the Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons

Not many things can outshine fireworks on the Fourth of July, but Kim Kardashian’s 17-carat diamond belt was definitely one of them.

Kardashian, 42, showed up to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel’s star-studded Fourth of July white party in a patterned two-piece that consisted of a fitted crop top and matching maxi skirt. The media personality paired the cohesive outfit with silver heels, but the outfit’s crowning jewel was her custom-made 17-carat, pear-shaped diamond belt by Messika Jewelry. The belt got its shining moment as it sat far above the waistline of her skirt.

The Kardashians star’s dainty chain belt hails from Messika Jewelry, a high fashion brand founded in 2005 by Valérie Messika. The French jeweler has been tied to other high-profile celebrities in the past, including Gigi Hadid, Cardi B and Kendall Jenner, who was the face of a campaign for the brand at the beginning of 2022.



In her vision statement, Messika said she focuses on making jewelry with “ergonomic comfort.” The businesswoman and designer added that “Women should forget they’re wearing expensive jewels; they must be able to move naturally, walk, dance, run, work." That is an idea Kim and many others took very seriously on Tuesday.

The reality show star was joined by masses of industry moguls, all decked in white for the party of the summer. Other attendees included Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, Leonardo DiCaprio, DJ Khaled, Kevin Durant, Emily Ratajkowski, Justin and Hailey Beiber, Kevin Hart, James Corden, Beyoncé and more. Both Ne-Yo and Usher gave impromptu musical performances.

Rubin, 50, took to Instagram to share pictures of the star-studded Hamptons party he hosts annually. From the host's captions, it’s obvious there is never a lack of entertainment.

“Might need a whole year for my liver to recover,” the businessman, whose net worth is an estimated $11.4 billion according to Forbes, wrote on Tuesday. “Good news - we didn’t need the medical tent this year, no major injuries.”

Retired NFL Quarterback Tom Brady was also recuperating from the night full of white. “Definitely needed ALOT of electrolytes today,” he wrote on Instagram.