Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint and Friend Meeting Lionel Messi and David Beckham: 'Best Day of Their Entire Lives'

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint is on cloud nine after meeting Lionel Messi!

The SKIMS founder, 42, shared a sweet clip of 7-year-old Saint and a friend meeting his sports idol Messi, 36, as they watched the Inter Miami player’s first game at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on Friday.

In a clip shared on her Instagram Story, Kardashian filmed Saint with a friend standing on the pitch to the side as Messi approached while making his exit. “Messi! Messi! Messi!,” they were heard calling.

Messi then stopped to take a photo with Saint’s friend and afterwards, began taking one with Saint. "Best day of their entire lives," Kardashian captioned the clip.

The excited pair — who had donned Messi soccer shirts for the occasion — were seen in another Instagram Story video jumping up and down and hugging each other afterwards. Saint then threw his head back and shot his arms up as fireworks went off at the stadium.

The young soccer fan also received a signed shirt from Messi, which Kardashian snapped a photo of and shared on her Instagram Story.

Saint also got to meet another soccer legend, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham. Kardashian posted a photo on her Instagram Story of the exchange, showing Beckham, 48, smiling as he shook hands with Saint. "@intermiamiCF @davidbeckham best day ever!!", she captioned.

Another clip appeared to show Saint and his buddy ahead of the soccer match, standing at the edge of the pitch with their arms out, high-fiving the Inter Miami players who were running out to begin the game.

Kardashian said she brought son Saint — who she shares with ex Kanye West — to the Inter Miami game as he is "obsessed with soccer."

"I will do anything for my babies," Kardashian told Major League Soccer. "So I traveled the world. We do soccer trips. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games."

Several Hollywood A-listers joined Kardashian in attending the Inter Miami game, including Lebron James, Serena Williams and David’s wife Victoria Beckham, who showed up to support.



The soccer match was a success as Messi scored a 94th-minute free kick to break a 1-to-1 tie with the Mexico City-based Cruz Azul that propelled his team to a 2-to-1 victory, Yahoo Sports reported.

The match was Inter Miami's first in the Leagues Cup, a monthlong competition between Major League Soccer and Liga MX sides. Messi and Inter Miami's next match is on July 25 against Atlanta United.