Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of Jeans Her Kids Customized for Her: 'I Love Seeing Their Personalities Shine'

Kim Kardashian is wearing her kids' art!

The Kardashians star, 42, highlighted the one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day gift she received from her four children — Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, Saint, 7, and North West, 10 — this year, jeans with their own artwork on them.

Sharing a glimpse at the pants on her Instagram Friday, Kardashian wrote in her caption that the pants are one of several creative clothing pieces that she’s been gifted on the annual springtime holiday throughout the years.

“I just love my babies!” she began. “For Mothers Day this year they made me these jeans and they were so happy when they saw me wear their work [of] art! Every Mothers Day they have drawn on clothing for me that I will keep forever!”

“I love seeing their personalities shine through their art,” Kardashian continued. "You can tell which one of my kids drew on what side of these jeans. From Psalm’s foot and hand print to Saint’s soccer drawings, North’s backwards letters and Chi’s hearts…I will cherish these forever!"

Kim Kardashian shares a closeup snapshot of her Mother's Day jeans given to her by her kids. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In the photos she shared on Instagram, Kardashian can be seen posing in the mirror with a cropped white top and the ripped jeans featuring her kids’ artwork.

The front of the jeans featured several drawings on the top left that read, “Mom” and “I ❤️ u,” while another section featured an outline of a hand and a foot.

The back of the jeans featured the words “Happy” spelled backward with a heart down one pant leg, while the other pant leg had the words “I ❤️ you mom" written, along with some soccer drawings.

Kim Kardashian shares a closeup snapshot of her jeans, which featured the words "Happy" written backwards. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The SKIMS founder is no stranger to sharing sweet moments with her kids, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, as they grow up.

Earlier this week, Kardashian documented a sweet handwritten note she recieved from daughter North that was penned during their Tokyo vacation.

“Don’t want to share it all but my heart 💜🥹,” the proud mom captioned the Instagram Story post.

While only part of the note could be seen, North had included the words “I love you so much” and “Thank you so much,” as well as drawing a heart around the words “Dear Mom.”

Kim Kardashian shares a closeup snapshot of her jeans, which featured a drawing of a person in a tee-shirt and shorts. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Last month, Kardsahian shared some sweet snapshots of Chicago, Saint and Psalm snoozing together in a large bed on social media.

“The days are long but the years are short. Enjoy every second,” Kardashian captioned the Instagram post.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality star confessed to mom Kris Jenner that she feels like she is done with having kids and her family is complete amid sister Kourtney Kardashian's latest pregnancy.



Jenner, 67, noted that she “just had a baby at 41," referencing daughter Kylie Jenner.

"That's crazy. I think I'm done," Kardashian remarked.

"You have four kids, so yeah," Jenner responded, with Kardashian noting, "It's a lot."

