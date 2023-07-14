Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Chicago, Psalm and Saint Sleeping: ‘The Days Are Long but the Years Are Short. Enjoy Every Second’

Kim Kardashian is trying to relish every moment of her kids being little.

On Thursday, the SKIMS founder, 42, shared some sweet snapshots of daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Psalm, 4, and Saint, 7, snoozing together in a large bed on social media.

“The days are long but the years are short. Enjoy every second,” the Kardashians star captioned the Instagram post.

In the cute pictures, Chicago wore pink heart-print pajamas, while her younger brother Psalm, who slept next to her, sported a pair of SpongeBob SquarePants-themed ones. Next to Psalm was Saint, who simply wore a pair of brown pajama pants. At one point Psalm even rested his leg on his older brother’s back as the trio snuggled.

Commenting on the adorable photos, tennis star Serena Williams wrote, “I’m ready to snore I’m that bed asap again lol 😂😂.”



Chicago, Psalm and Saint snoozed away in the large bed. Kim Kardashian Instagram

Not pictured in the snaps was Kardashian’s eldest daughter North, who celebrated her 10th birthday last month with a sleepover-themed party at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Kardashian shares her four children with her rapper ex-husband Kanye West.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality star confessed that she feels like she is done with having kids and her family is complete.

Kim Kardashian with her four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The topic came up when Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner reflected on Kardashian's role as a mother ahead of her 42nd birthday.

Jenner, 67, noted that at 42, "I just had a baby at 41," referencing daughter Kylie Jenner, 25.

"That's crazy. I think I'm done," Kardashian remarked.

"You have four kids, so yeah," Jenner responded, with Kardashian noting, "It's a lot."

Kardashian’s sister Kourtney Kardashian is currently pregnant with her fourth child at the age of 44. The Poosh founder announced the news last month and later revealed that she and husband Travis Barker are expecting a baby boy.

Back in 2021, Kim also shared that she was "done" with adding to her brood during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While discussing sister Kylie's second pregnancy, host Ellen DeGeneres asked Kim, "You're done though, right?"

"Yes, yes. I think so," Kim responded. "I mean I think, yeah, I'm done. I have a lot of kids, I'm done."

"I'm telling you you're done," DeGeneres, 65, replied, adding jokingly, "I'm gonna make the decision for you."