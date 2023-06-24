Kim Kardashian Shares New Throwback Snaps of North’s 10th Birthday - See The Photos!

The SKIMS founder posted new photos from her eldest daughter North West's recent birthday party

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 24, 2023 09:56AM EDT
Kim Kardashian Shares New Throwback Snaps of Northâs 10th Birthday
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian at North West's 10th birthday party. Photo:

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is revealing more details of her daughter North West’s birthday party! 

The SKIMS founder, 42, posted a series of new photos on Friday from North’s 10th birthday party, revealing more of the pink and purple-themed sleepover bash at The Beverley Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

"Troop Beverly Hills," Kim captioned the post, which showed previously unseen snaps of North — who turned 10 on June 15 — along with a pregnant Kourtney.

The first image showed the two eldest Kardashian sisters as they stood with their arms around each other surrounded by beds in the room the sleepover party was held. Kim wore her hair tied back in a high ponytail, while Mom-to-be Kourtneywho announced she is pregnant with husband Travis Barker on June 17 — had her short bob swept to one side, while her baby bump appeared slightly visible beneath the pink pyjama's the two both wore.

In another photo shared, North, her cousin Penelope Scotland — Kourtney and Scott Disick's daughter — walked outside in matching pink pajamas along with their moms and other party guests. The Lemme founder wore sunglasses and carried a bag and jacket as she held her daughter's hand, while Kim placed a guiding hand on her daughter's back as they strolled.

Kim Kardashian Shares New Throwback Snaps of Northâs 10th Birthday
Kim, Kourtney, North and her party guests enjoyed a sleepover.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A third photo showed North posing in a close-up photo outside. The preteen pouted her lips for the camera as her party group did the same behind her. A final snap of the setting for her sleepover party showed a row of purple mattresses on the floor of a large room — the ceiling decorated in black, purple and pink balloons. 

The mattresses had draped tentpoles at the head and displayed identical Hello Kitty soft toys. Black duffle bags lay at the foot of each mattress, printed with the guests’ names. 

Kim Kardashian Shares New Throwback Snaps of Northâs 10th Birthday
North had a pink and purple themed sleepover.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim shared more photos of North’s party on her Instagram Story. The first picture revealed rows of stacked sneakers and toys from Visions Studios, with a poster that read, “Visions Studio by North + Eva.” The SKIMS founder added a note over the photo that read, "More from North's bday party @visions_studios."

A second snap showed North smiling with her hair in braids, next to guests in front of the shelves as she wore a black printed T-shirt and black shorts. “Thanks to @visions_studios North’s favorite store for making her dreams come true w the cutest merch,” Kim wrote over the picture.

North was seen in another photo laughing with her party guests as they played around with what appeared to be pink slime.

Kim Kardashian Shares New Throwback Snaps of Northâs 10th Birthday
North celebrated turning 10 with friends and family.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A video Kim shared next showed a table with a palm leaf print cloth, laid out with pink bowls and cases filled with pink beads, sequins, glitter and “slime scent” — as the group prepared to make their own slimy concoctions at the party.

More photos showed Kim and North with party guests indoors, next two several large toy statues. In one snap, Kim posed with North while wearing a khaki green camouflage print bomber jacket with a grey hoodie underneath and matching sweatpants. North, seen with her arm around her mom, wore bright red sneakers. 

Kim Kardashian Shares New Throwback Snaps of Northâs 10th Birthday
North was gifted merchandise from Visions Studios.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

North’s latest birthday party photos came after Kim paid tribute to her on her 10th birthday earlier this month. The mom-of-four wrote on Instagram "My sweet special baby girl. I can’t believe you’re 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend."

The post included two selfies of Kim and North — shared with Kim's ex Kanye West — at a Los Angeles Lakers game. In the first photo, Kardashian smiled at the camera while North posed next to her courtside. In the second snapshot, Kardashian and North made matching kissy faces.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 5, Have âMommy Daughter Dayâ and Re-enact âWhite Lotusâ Scene
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi, 5, Enjoy ‘Mommy Daughter Day’ and Re-enact ‘White Lotus’ Scene
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Full Body Photo Showing Off Baby Bump
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Her Growing Baby Bump in Two-Piece Green Bikini – See the Pic!
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Baby Bump Progress
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Baby Bump Progress: 'Been a Minute Since I've Done This'
Love Is Blind's Nancy Is Having a 'Soft Gurl Summer'
Love Is Blind's Nancy Is Having a 'Soft Gurl Summer' with New Man as Ex Bartise Embraces Fatherhood
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo Reveals He Spent $30,000 on Son Jason's 2nd Birthday Party: 'It Was Pretty Big'
Holly Robinson Peete attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala
Holly Robinson Peete Says It's a 'Godsend' Dodgers Hired Son Who Has Autism: 'Love This Team' (Exclusive)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian Admits She's Especially 'Protective' of Little Sister Khloé, Who 'Takes a Lot of S---'
"Kim Kardashian West" Episode 1807 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kim Kardashian West and Kenan Thompson during the "Skims" sketch on Saturday, October 9, 2021
Kim Kardashian Says She Has a New Crush Following Pete Davidson Split: 'I Kinda Want It to Come True'
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says Son Was 'Not Able to Keep Anything Down' as Mom Kris Jenner Reflects on Nursing
: Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveal Their Baby Boy's Name and Share First Photo (
Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveal Their Baby Boy's Name and Share First Photo (Exclusive)
Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal
Kendall Jenner Says She Doesn't Want to Raise Her Kids in Los Angeles: 'You Heard It Here First'
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse Into Father's Day Celebrations for Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse Into Father's Day Celebrations for Husband Travis Barker
Larsa Pippen Admits Marcus Jordan 'Shocked' Their Families, Triggered Self-Doubt and Even Involved Fake Names
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Discuss the Possibility of Having Kids: 'Time Will Tell'
Kim Kardashian Dances to Ex-Husband Kanye West's Tracks at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show
Kim Kardashian Sings and Dances to Ex-Husband Kanye West's Track at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show
Alexis Allen and Jimmie Allen attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jimmie Allen's Estranged Pregnant Wife Reacts to New Photo of Singer with Their Daughters
Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Removed TikTok of Daughter North West Rapping Ice Spice Lyrics