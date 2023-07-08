Kim Kardashian Shares Snaps of Hot Pink Beach Attire, Including Sheer Pants — See the Look!

Kim Kardashian is pretty in pink!

The SKIMS founder, 42, shared a post on Instagram Friday, in which she made a bold statement on the beach in a bright pink outfit — with see-through pants — as she went for a bike ride.

In one photo, Kardashian wore a neon pink bandeau bikini top with a pair of loose-fitting sheer pants as she sast on a blue bike in the middle of a sandy pathway surrounded by palm trees.

A second photo shows The Kardashians star walking along the same pathway while modeling her beach outfit.

The mother of four, who appeared fresh-faced with her hair tied up in a loose bun, captioned her post with a sun, pink bikini, bike and island emojis.

Kardashian wore very sheer pants on the beach. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian has been a big fan of sheer looks — having worn many see-through outfits over the years.



Her bright pink beach outfit came days after she rocked a two-piece ensemble as she attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel’s star-studded Fourth of July white party earlier in the week.

There, Kardashian wore a patterned crop top and matching maxi skirt with silver heels, and the outfit’s crowning jewel was her custom-made 17-carat, pear-shaped diamond belt by Messika Jewelry.

Also in attendance at the white party was Tom Brady — Kardashian’s "crush", according to a source.

Kardashian modeled her beach look as she went for a bike ride. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Though rumors have swirled about a romance between the duo, two sources told PEOPLE that the pair had minimal interaction at the festive gathering. "[They] said hi briefly when she arrived at the party," the first source said.

"Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello," a second source noted.

"Later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom,” the first source continued.

Despite that, a third source told PEOPLE there is still nothing romantic happening between the SKIMS mogul and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.

"They are friends and have a lot of respect for each other," the source said.

