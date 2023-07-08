Lifestyle Style Kim Kardashian Shares Snaps of Hot Pink Beach Attire, Including Sheer Pants — See the Look! The SKIMS founder stood out in a pink look for a bike ride on the beach Friday By Escher Walcott Published on July 8, 2023 09:43AM EDT Trending Videos Kim Kardashian . Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian is pretty in pink! The SKIMS founder, 42, shared a post on Instagram Friday, in which she made a bold statement on the beach in a bright pink outfit — with see-through pants — as she went for a bike ride. In one photo, Kardashian wore a neon pink bandeau bikini top with a pair of loose-fitting sheer pants as she sast on a blue bike in the middle of a sandy pathway surrounded by palm trees. A second photo shows The Kardashians star walking along the same pathway while modeling her beach outfit. The mother of four, who appeared fresh-faced with her hair tied up in a loose bun, captioned her post with a sun, pink bikini, bike and island emojis. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kardashian wore very sheer pants on the beach. Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Seen Talking at A-List Party: They're 'Not in a Relationship,' Says Source Kardashian has been a big fan of sheer looks — having worn many see-through outfits over the years. Her bright pink beach outfit came days after she rocked a two-piece ensemble as she attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel’s star-studded Fourth of July white party earlier in the week. There, Kardashian wore a patterned crop top and matching maxi skirt with silver heels, and the outfit’s crowning jewel was her custom-made 17-carat, pear-shaped diamond belt by Messika Jewelry. Also in attendance at the white party was Tom Brady — Kardashian’s "crush", according to a source. Kardashian modeled her beach look as she went for a bike ride. Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian Wants Kids to See 'Healthy Dad' in Kanye West — but It 'Kills' Her to 'Hide Everything' Though rumors have swirled about a romance between the duo, two sources told PEOPLE that the pair had minimal interaction at the festive gathering. "[They] said hi briefly when she arrived at the party," the first source said. "Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello," a second source noted. "Later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom,” the first source continued. Despite that, a third source told PEOPLE there is still nothing romantic happening between the SKIMS mogul and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player. "They are friends and have a lot of respect for each other," the source said.