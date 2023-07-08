Kim Kardashian Shares Snaps of Hot Pink Beach Attire, Including Sheer Pants — See the Look!

The SKIMS founder stood out in a pink look for a bike ride on the beach Friday

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 8, 2023 09:43AM EDT
Kim Kardashian Shares Snaps of Hot Pink Beach Look - With Very Sheer Pants!
Kim Kardashian . Photo:

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is pretty in pink!

The SKIMS founder, 42, shared a post on Instagram Friday, in which she made a bold statement on the beach in a bright pink outfit — with see-through pants — as she went for a bike ride.

In one photo, Kardashian wore a neon pink bandeau bikini top with a pair of loose-fitting sheer pants as she sast on a blue bike in the middle of a sandy pathway surrounded by palm trees. 

A second photo shows The Kardashians star walking along the same pathway while modeling her beach outfit.

The mother of four, who appeared fresh-faced with her hair tied up in a loose bun, captioned her post with a sun, pink bikini, bike and island emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Kardashian Shares Snaps of Hot Pink Beach Look - With Very Sheer Pants!
Kardashian wore very sheer pants on the beach.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian has been a big fan of sheer looks — having worn many see-through outfits over the years.

Her bright pink beach outfit came days after she rocked a two-piece ensemble as she attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel’s star-studded Fourth of July white party earlier in the week.

There, Kardashian wore a patterned crop top and matching maxi skirt with silver heels, and the outfit’s crowning jewel was her custom-made 17-carat, pear-shaped diamond belt by Messika Jewelry

Also in attendance at the white party was Tom Brady — Kardashian’s "crush", according to a source.

Kim Kardashian Shares Snaps of Hot Pink Beach Look - With Very Sheer Pants!
Kardashian modeled her beach look as she went for a bike ride.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Though rumors have swirled about a romance between the duo, two sources told PEOPLE that the pair had minimal interaction at the festive gathering. "[They] said hi briefly when she arrived at the party," the first source said.

"Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello," a second source noted.

"Later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom,” the first source continued. 

Despite that, a third source told PEOPLE there is still nothing romantic happening between the SKIMS mogul and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.

"They are friends and have a lot of respect for each other," the source said.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian 17 Carat Belt
Kim Kardashian Wore a 17-Carat Custom Diamond Belt to the Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons
Kim K and Tom Brady
Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Seen Talking at A-List Party: They're 'Not in a Relationship,' Says Source
Kim Kardashian Wears Same Dress as Fellow Kanye West Ex Chaney Jones to Same Party
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Drank 11 Shots at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July Party
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel hosted their annual exclusive and star-studded white party at their home in the Hamptons on Monday, July 3
Who Is Michael Rubin? All About the Host of the Star-Studded Hamptons White Party
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Celebrate July 4th in Matching White Outfits
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Fourth of July in Matching White
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel hosted their annual exclusive and star-studded white party at their home in the Hamptons on Monday, July 3 to celebrate Independence Day.
See What Your Fave Celebs — Including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Tom Brady — Wore to the Star-Studded White Party
Kim Kardashian Shares âJust a Reminderâ Bikini Pics
Kim Kardashian Shares ‘Just a Reminder’ Bikini Pics
Jennifer Lopez Makeup Free Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off a Makeup-Free Face in Beachy Glow Tutorial: See the Clip!
Kate Hudson pictured with her FiancÃÂ© Danny Fujikawa meeting up with designer Stella McCartney and her husband Alasdhair Willis for a bike ride on a lovely summer's evening in Notting Hill. Pictured: Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney, Danny Fujikawa, Alasdhair Willis
Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Take London Stroll with Stella McCartney and Her Husband Alasdhair Willis
EXCLUSIVE - Kim Kardashian stunned in a racy black gown as she departed the glamorous wedding of former assistant Stephanie Shepherd in Beverly Hills
Kim Kardashian Wears Ultra-Revealing Dress to Friend Stephanie Shepherd’s Wedding – See the Racy Look!
Kim Kardashian Shares New Throwback Snaps of Northâs 10th Birthday
Kim Kardashian Shares New Throwback Snaps of North’s 10th Birthday - See The Photos!
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Baby Photo of Daughter North Lined Up with 5 Dolls: 'Spot My Baby!'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtcghmIyiqi/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D. kim kardashian pink bikini
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Fit Figure in Bright Pink Bikini on Instagram
Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Own Spin on the Sheer-Everything Trend with a See-Through Suit
Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kendall Jennerâs Dating History with âStarting 5â T-Shirt
Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kendall Jenner’s Dating History with ‘Starting Five’ T-Shirt
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet