Kim Kardashian Shares ‘Just a Reminder’ Bikini Pics

Kim Kardashian is still the queen of beach style!

The Kardashians star, 42, modeled a bright blue bikini in a stylish photoshoot posted on Instagram on Friday — and almost matched the sparkling turquoise waters behind her.

"Just a reminder," she captioned the beach shots, followed by a diamond emoji.

The SKIMS mogul posed next to tropical-looking waters — a near match in color to her chic bikini — in the series of snaps, the first of which saw her with raised her arms, showing off her famous pout as she flashed two peace signs.



Clearly relaxed and happy by the sea, the next snap showed Kardashian running her hands through her hair as she lifted her face towards the almost-clear blue sky.

Kim stuns in a blue bikini in photos on Instagram. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The final picture showed the mom of four in happy spirits, laughing as she walked toward the camera. A pair of large black sunglasses completed her beach ensemble.

As well as plenty of fire emoji responses in the comment section complimenting her beach look, fans were also quick to joke that Kardashian was “finding her earring” — referring to the iconic moment in a classic episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when she lost her diamond earrings while swimming in the sea.

“KIM THERE ARE PEOPLE DYING!!,” one follower wrote — quoting the response from her sister Kourtney Kardashian in the now famous pop culture moment.

Kim gave a "reminder" in the caption alongside her bikini pics. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Parsons School of Design

Kim’s revealed in the June 22 episode of The Kardashians that she hasn’t bought new jewelry in seven years, following the 2016 robbery where she was held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel. She said in her confessional that harrowing night changed the way she saw material items.

“After I was robbed in Paris, I haven’t bought jewelry,” Kim admitted. “I haven’t really been about wearing jewelry, because when it was taken from me — I didn’t know I was ready for that experience of what that meant but I was — I was ready to give it up.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When cameras captured designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana gifting Kardashian a black-and-white diamond cross necklace ahead of their fashion show in Milan, the reality star said it felt like she was given more than an accessory.



“This symbolized to me more than just getting a diamond cross necklace,” the SKKN founder explained. “This brought a piece of my glamour back to me, and that’s why it's so special that I got it back from a really meaningful experience.”

She added: “This is the nicest piece of jewelry I own, because I lost it all.”



