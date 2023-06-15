Kim Kardashian Declares Herself a 'Setter-Upper' as She Vows to Help Khloé Get Her Dating 'Mojo Back'

Kim Kardashian only wants the best for her sister Khloé Kardashian — and she will certainly go out of her way to make it happen!

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 42, revealed that she was hoping to set Khloé, 38, up with a new man while the sisters were in Milan for Kim's Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.

"I am such a setter-upper, and my plan for Khloé is to get her mojo back in Milan," the SKIMS founder told cameras.

Khloé, however, wasn't entirely convinced she needed the assistance, saying in a confessional, "I didn't know I lost my mojo but I guess Kim definitely thinks I did, so we need to find that motherf---er somewhere."

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. J. Lee/Getty

In particular, Kim's plan was to set Khloé up with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone — thanks to some help from Domenico Dolce.

Speaking to her friends ahead of the fashion show, Kim revealed, "At lunch, Domenico goes, 'Oh my god, you're never gonna guess who I invited to sit next to Khloé: the actor Michele Morrone.'"

Providing more "backstory" to the cameras, Kim explained that Michele, 32, was put on her radar by pals Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro.

"Natalie and Olivia, for maybe eight months, have been like, 'You have to watch this [film] on Netflix,'" she said, calling 365 Days "super romantic, hot, [and] sexual."

"He's like, the hottest guy," Kim added of Michele, before declaring to her friends, "Let's fully set this up so Khloé falls in love in Milan... but she has no idea."

Michele Morrone and Khloé Kardashian. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty

Despite Kim's best efforts, nothing ultimately happened between the Good American mogul and the 365 Days star.

After both attended Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2023 Milan Fashion Week show and Michele shared the snap of the moment on his Instagram Story, his rep shut down romance rumors in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show," the actor's rep told PEOPLE in September. "Michele said she was very nice, and that was the extent of it."

A separate source also told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum had "never met [Michele] before" the event. "She just met him in Milan that night," the insider said. "They are not dating. She has no plans to see him again."

The romance speculation came after Khloé went through a public breakup with on-again, off-again beau Tristan Thompson.

The exes share 5-year-old daughter True and welcomed son Tatum last August via surrogate as Tristan, 32, was expecting another child with Maralee Nichols.

Though the pair are no longer together, a source recently told PEOPLE Khloé and Tristan "became very close again after his mom [Andrea] passed away." A separate source said Tristan is "doing everything he can again to try and prove himself — not just to Khloé, but to the whole family. He's also grown closer to Kris [Jenner] after losing his own mom."

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; George Pimentel/Getty

Despite that, Khloé confirmed on last week's episode of The Kardashians that she has no desire for a rekindling of their romance.

"Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side," she said. "What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him."

She later noted how "there's still boundaries" and she is "definitely putting my foot down around a lot of things."

"These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already," she explained. "I've gotten back with him after a cheating scandal so I don't know if Tristan is under the impression, ‘Oh wow, OK, let's just ride this out and eventually she’ll get back with me.’"

"I get why he would think that, so it's my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise," she added. "I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it's always about the kids because it's so easy to fall back into [habits]. I can't let those old habits easily come into my life. It's just not what I want."

