Kim Kardashian Serves Up a Mother of a Scare in First 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Teaser — Watch!

Kim Kardashian is getting her freak on in the spooky first teaser for the upcoming season of American Horror Story: Delicate.

Season 12 is based on Danielle Valentine’s new novel Delicate Condition, which releases on August 1. The thriller follows Anna Alcott, who is convinced a “sinister figure” is going to “great lengths” so she never gives birth, according to the book description on Amazon.

In the new teaser, Kardashian, 42, is seen rocking long white locks and a black gown as she cradles a baby, all while a creepy version of “Rock-A-Bye Baby” plays in the background.

The teaser also offers a glimpse at Kardashian’s costars, including Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne. The cast also includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, as well as Zachary Quinto, who makes a cameo.

The announcement of Kardashian’s casting earlier this year made waves, with the SKIMS founder herself revealing in May that she’s taking acting lessons to prepare for her role.

“It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow,” she told Variety of starring in the Ryan Murphy-created series. "I like to challenge myself.”

"It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow," she added. "I'm so excited for the experience."

Kim Kardashian. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Quinto also praised her acting chops at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his new film He Went That Way.

“I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her,” Quinto, 46, shared with reporters, including PEOPLE. “She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice.”

“She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness,” the Star Trek actor added. “I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job.”

The AHS role marks Kardashian's first acting part in over a decade. She had minor roles in 2009's Disaster Movie, Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, CSI: NY and Drop Dead Diva. She also played herself in How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock and Two Broke Girls.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

American Horror Story: Delicate is slated to premiere this summer on FX.