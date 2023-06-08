Kim Kardashian Admits She Is a 'Lights-Off' Girl in the Bedroom: 'Don't Look at Me'

Kim Kardashian may appear to be confident to the world — but that's not the case inside the bedroom.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim met up with Scott Disick and the two chatted about their new single lives as well as dating in the public eye.

"I love hanging out with Scott, we’re both single right now so I feel like there’s a lot to talk about and a lot to navigate," the SKIMS founder, 42, said in a confessional. "He always teaches me to have a sense of humor about it."

At one point during their conversation, Scott said he'd like to see Kim with an "older Italian businessman." Kim questioned the concept of dating an older man and later told Scott, "I don’t like the old thing but I don’t like the really young thing either."

She then brought up Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards's relationship, which Scott called "the best thing I've ever seen." (There is a 40-year gap between the couple, as Cher is 77 and A.E. is 36.)

Though Kim agreed, she admitted, "I would just be insecure."

"Well, maybe she's just secure or has the lights off," Scott joked, as Kim revealed, "I pretty much have the lights off now."

In a confessional, Kim added: "It's so weird. But then I can walk out of a photo shoot with 100 people working on set, I can walk out in a thong, but if it's like, you’re there with me, I'm like, 'Wait, don’t look at me! Turn the lights off!'"

Elsewhere in their conversation, Scott pointed out that he hasn't seen Kim on dates recently. The reality star defended herself, noting that it was due to her public figure status, which makes dating new people difficult.

"What do those first dates look like? Behind doors, I can't go out," she explained, adding that if she remains indoors on a first date, "It's kind of awkward... [I'm like], 'Hurry, get in! Hurry, hurry, so no one in the hallway sees you."

"You're like a dirty little secret, and you're not," Scott said before joking, "You're just a dirty little girl!"

Kim went on to say how being in the public eye also occasionally impacts the length of how long she dates someone. "If you are seen with someone, then if it's starting to not work out, you almost have to try to make it work a little longer because you're so embarrassed that it was so quick," she said.

In a confessional, Kim shared what she had learned from her most recent relationship, which was with Saturday Night Live alum, Pete Davidson.



"You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly," she explained. "I just want to sneak around a little bit. Theres nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!"

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS;Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

Back in her conversation with Scott, Kim admitted, "I just don't wanna date one person but I've never dated." She also disclosed how her friends recently set her up with someone who she and Scott referred to as "Drop Dead Fred."

"He so meets the standards," Kim told Scott of her new beau.

In a confessional, producers poked fun at Kim's giddiness as she texted "Fred" on her phone. "That's a lot of smiling, young lady," one producer noted before asking, "Is that Fred?"

After Kim confirmed it was, indeed, her new man, the producer joked, "Two years, my ass." Kim expressed confusion over the sentiment before the producer clarified, "[Two years] for you to be single."

"No, I'm going to be," Kim insisted.

From left: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson. Getty (3)

Kim was married to Kanye West for six years before the two separated in February 2021 after six years of marriage. A messy divorce battle ensued before they finalized their divorce in November 2022.

Following her split from rapper, Kim went on to date Pete in October 2021. The pair split in August 2022 after nine months of dating, though they did recently have a friendly reunion while attending the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month.

Recently, Kim sparked dating rumors with newly single Tom Brady, but the NFL pro's rep told PEOPLE that there's nothing romantic going on.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.