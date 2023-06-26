Kim Kardashian Says She Swam 'with Whales and Sharks' on Vacation with Lala Anthony

The SKIMs founder also said she doesn't care if she messes up her nails and hair during her aquatic adventures

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 26, 2023 02:32PM EDT
Kim Kardashian
Photo:

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is a vacation daredevil!

In a series of Instagram Story posts celebrating her friend Lala Anthony's birthday, the SKIMs founder revealed the pair's appetite for adventure.

"Happy birthday to my bestie @lala I had to go through my phone today for hours to find new pics of us because we take so many but we also live in the moment and don't post all of our world travels and amazing memories together," Kardashian wrote alongside the first photo of many of the duo lounging on a boat. "This picture is so beautiful! We were on a boat in the Bahamas probably laughing and talking s--- lol," she added.

Kim Kardashian and Lala Anthony

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Later in her Stories, Kim, 42, posted a pic of the pair posing in swimsuits on the beach along with Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian.

"We love love love vacations," she wrote.

Lala Anthony, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian on beach in bathing suits

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Backing up that statement, Kim posted a snap of her and Anthony sporting scuba diving gear on a boat. Anthony waves to the camera, smiling cheekily, while Kardashian makes a kiss face, holding up a piece sign.

"We usually are the adventures [sic] ones when on vacation and will jump off any boat, swim with whales and sharks and not care about our nails and hair getting messed up," she wrote.

Kim Kardashian and Lala Anthony

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

"I love you to a private island island in Tahiti and back @lala," Kardashian captioned a final photo of the two walking along a white, sandy beach. The snap is seemingly from their controversial group trip amid the COVID-19 pandemic to celebrate Kim's 40th birthday.

