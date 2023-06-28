Kim Kardashian Reveals She Hasn’t Bought Jewelry Since 2016 Paris Robbery: ‘I Was Ready to Give It Up’

Kim Kardashian is getting honest about what jewelry means to her — and how deep she was cut by being robbed in Paris in 2016.

The SKIMS founder revealed on the June 22 episode of The Kardashians that she hasn’t bought new jewelry in seven years following the 2016 robbery where she was held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel. She said in her confessional that harrowing night changed the way she saw material items.

“After I was robbed in Paris, I haven’t bought jewelry,” Kardashian admitted. “I haven’t really been about wearing jewelry, because when it was taken from me — I didn’t know I was ready for that experience of what that meant but I was — I was ready to give it up.”

When cameras captured designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana gifting Kardashian a black-and-white diamond cross necklace ahead of their fashion show in Milan, the reality star said it felt like she was given more than an accessory.

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty

“This symbolized to me more than just getting a diamond cross necklace,” the SKKN founder explained. “This brought a piece of my glamour back to me, and that’s why it's so special that I got it back from a really meaningful experience.”

She added: “This is the nicest piece of jewelry I own, because I lost it all.”

Kardashian revealed that when she got her “first check” when she began her career, “the first thing I ever bought” was a “cross diamond necklace.” In many ways, this moment felt healing for Kardashian.

“You ruined it for the next boyfriend who's ever gonna try to buy me something,” she joked as she admired the sparkle.

Estrop/Getty

On Oct. 3, 2016, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week, when masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her in the middle of the night — including a $4 million ring.

The reality star opened up about the ordeal for the first time in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"They ask for money. I said I don't have any money," Kardashian told her sisters in the episode. "They dragged me out onto the hallway on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs."

"I was like; 'I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision,'" she continued. "Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it. Either they're going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then, like, I'm f-----. There's no way out."

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

To escape, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian "managed to squeeze her hands out" of the plastic ties around her wrists "by wriggling her hands." A second source told PEOPLE that she "screamed from the balcony" for help after breaking free.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2017, Kardashian explained in detail how the Paris robbery completely changed her outlook on life.

“It was probably no secret, you see it on the show — me being flashy — but I was definitely materialistic before,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres. “Not that there’s anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I’m really proud of everyone that’s around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”

WWW.LUCASGRO.EU / BACKGRID

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she continued. “I don’t want to start crying, but … I’m such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”

The Kardashians is available for streaming on Hulu.