Kim Kardashian Says She Has a New Crush Following Pete Davidson Split: 'I Kinda Want it To Come True'

Kim Kardashian teased a new mystery man who has caught her eye during an appearance on the latest episode of Hailey Bieber's YouTube series, 'Who's In My Bathroom?'

Published on June 22, 2023 12:38AM EDT
"Kim Kardashian West" Episode 1807 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kim Kardashian West and Kenan Thompson during the "Skims" sketch on Saturday, October 9, 2021
Kim Kardashian during the SKIMS sketch on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 9, 2021. Photo:

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Someone new has caught the attention of Kim Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder, 42, confessed she has a new crush during an appearance on the latest episode of Hailey Bieber's YouTube series, Who's In My Bathroom?

When asked by the model, 26, who her current celebrity crush is during a "Truth or Shot" game, Kardashian responded, "I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true."

She added how the mystery man does not know about her feelings. "I'm more into privacy these days," and opted to take a sip of her sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila instead of revealing his identity.

"So, she has a crush she just doesn't want to say," responded Bieber. "That's cute for you."

The reality television personality was last linked to Pete Davidson, whom she began dating in the fall of 2021 after hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live. The romance came months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West following six years of marriage.

After Kardashian and Davidson split in August 2022 following a nine-month romance, a source told PEOPLE that reconciliation was unlikely to be on the horizon.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Paul Morigi/Getty

"It was an amicable split. They had discussed ending their relationship for a bit. It wasn't sudden," said the source. "And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards right now."

Kardashian revealed during the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians that she felt "a lot of guilt" after their split and hoped to find love again in the future.

"I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes, like, who's ever gonna wanna date me?" she said in a confessional. "I have four kids, I'm in my 40s ... like, who's gonna wanna deal with the 'drams?' But my person is gonna be like, 'F--- all that. It's gonna be hard, but we're together, and we're gonna do this.' So I'm just waiting for that person."

