Kim Kardashian is starting to see things through her mother’s eyes.

In an interview with Vogue Italia, Kardashian, 42, opened up about managing the chaos of her life as a businesswoman and a mom — with some insights from her own mother, Kris Jenner, 67.

"I have so much respect for parents and now I can't believe what my mom went through," said Kim, who shares kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex Kanye West.

The Skims mogul admits that “there’s a lot in the household with four, four different personalities” — not unlike how she grew up with siblings, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Robert Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

“I constantly ask [Kris]: ‘How did you do it? Six kids, six big personalities. We’re all so different, how did you really handle it?” Kim said to Vogue Italia.

Kim Kardashian with kids North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She then revealed Jenner’s secret to managing the pressures of motherhood. "She is just like, 'Why do you think I had my vodka at 5:00 o’clock every day?'" Kim recalled.

Kris's daily dose of the spirit likely comes in the form of one of her famous martinis. In a Sept. 2022 cooking video for Vogue, Kris teamed up with her daughter Kylie, 25, to show fans how to make the cocktail the way the momager prefers.

For the demonstration both ladies are dressed in all black and covered in diamonds. Kris pulls Belvedere vodka, Mezzeta olives, a martini shaker that says, "Don't F--- With Me" on it, a shot measurer, a mixer, a strainer, two martini glasses and olive sticks out of a Birkin bag.

Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner make Kris's famous martini. Vogue

The two gab away while Kris measures, shakes and spears the ingredients. But the Kylie Cosmetics founder notes one missing ingredient: vermouth. Her mother reassures her, "a Kris Jenner martini never has vermouth."

Kris had to up her martini count during a particularly stressful time, as captured on a recent episode of The Kardashians.

In the midst of Blac Chyna’s defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners, Kris was in need of a little extra pick me up.

At one point in the episode, Kris joked that she had been drinking because the trial had taken a toll on her.

"I am absolutely mentally, spiritually, physically tired — tired from the trial, tired from being in the courthouse all day every day, tired of thinking about this," she said in a confessional. "It's just exhausting, so definitely a two-martini night. Maybe three!"