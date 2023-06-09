Kim Kardashian Says Kris Jenner Gets 'Sad' About How Fame Changed Her Family: 'What Did I Do?'

The Kardashians are aware of just how much their lives have changed since becoming famous.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian chats with Scott Disick as her daughter North, 10, does prosthetic makeup on her.

During the conversation, Scott asks the SKIMS founder, 42, what she misses about life before fame.

"I wonder what life would be like now if we didn't take that road or take that journey," she admits.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Disick says Kardashian was always "such a hustler" and would have always been an entrepreneur, while the mom of four says her own mom, Kris Jenner, wonders if fame has done more harm than good.

"I know something that is hard for my mom, she's been really sad, like, 'What did I do?' Did I create them to get to this level...?"

"No one's easily happy," Disick offers.

"She thinks it's all [connected]," Kardashian agrees.

"I get it, everyone kind of has something great and something bad," he agrees.

"And I can handle it all, even the bad stuff, I can handle it," she continues, to which Disick asks her if she's ever been depressed.

"What's so crazy is when my dad died, I remember automatically being like, 'Okay I'm going to speak at the funeral. This is happening. My dad left us and now we finally have to grow up, we have to figure it out.'"

