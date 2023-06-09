Kim Kardashian Says Kris Jenner Gets 'Sad' About How Fame Changed Her Family: 'What Did I Do?'

Kim Kardashian says Kris Jenner has some bittersweet feelings about the family's fame

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 02:51PM EDT
Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kris Jenner attend KKW Beauty Fan Event at KKW Beauty;
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The Kardashians are aware of just how much their lives have changed since becoming famous.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian chats with Scott Disick as her daughter North, 10, does prosthetic makeup on her.

During the conversation, Scott asks the SKIMS founder, 42, what she misses about life before fame.

"I wonder what life would be like now if we didn't take that road or take that journey," she admits.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Disick says Kardashian was always "such a hustler" and would have always been an entrepreneur, while the mom of four says her own mom, Kris Jenner, wonders if fame has done more harm than good.

"I know something that is hard for my mom, she's been really sad, like, 'What did I do?' Did I create them to get to this level...?"

"No one's easily happy," Disick offers.

"She thinks it's all [connected]," Kardashian agrees.

"I get it, everyone kind of has something great and something bad," he agrees.

"And I can handle it all, even the bad stuff, I can handle it," she continues, to which Disick asks her if she's ever been depressed.

"What's so crazy is when my dad died, I remember automatically being like, 'Okay I'm going to speak at the funeral. This is happening. My dad left us and now we finally have to grow up, we have to figure it out.'"

