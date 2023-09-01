Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Dons Kimono amid Japan Vacation: Photos

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North recently enjoyed a trip to Tokyo

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023 11:34AM EDT
Kim Kardashians Daughter North Dons Kimono During Visit with Geishas amid Japan Vacation
Kim Kardashian and North West. Photo:

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and North are sharing new snaps from their trip to Japan.

The Kardashians star, 42, and North, 9, who recently vacationed in Tokyo, have been keeping fans up to date with their adventures.

Posting a carousel of photos on Thursday, Kardashian wore a leopard-print Balenciaga coat in the post’s first snap. She also sported a pair of sunglasses, while carrying a small black bag.

Dressed in a silky light pink kimono, North wore her hair in a low side bun with a white flower. Her friend Everleigh and her mother, Ashley Yano, were also featured in the carousel.

Both sporting the Japanese traditional footwear called Geta, North and Everleigh showcased matching poses while beaming at the camera in the third picture. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian also shared pictures of the travel party posing with Geishas at what appears to be the world-renowned restaurant, Genyadana Hamadaya. The restaurant is known for serving Japanese cuisine and providing private rooms and Japanese Gardens.

The group also gathered for a photo with three Geisha women, before the next two slides revealed clips of North and Everleigh showcasing a performance, as well as Kardashian and Yano playing a game.

“What a great experience to have with a friend,” one person commented under the Instagram post, while a second wrote, “I love seeing posts like this.”

“Real moments and memories shared from a lovely trip. How real people use Instagram lol 😆,” they added. “So refreshing 😌 ✨️ ☺️ beautiful experiences.”

Kardashian’s recent Japan trip comes after she took her son Saint to Japan in July. The SKIMS founder got her son to meet soccer players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr.

Saint and his friend were able to take pictures with the athletes and learn handshakes. 

Attending Lionel Messi’s first Inter Miami game in July, Kardashian revealed that her son loves soccer. "I will do anything for my babies," Kardashian told Major League Soccer. "So I traveled the world. We do soccer trips. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Shares More From Vacation with North West: 'Japan is Our Happy Place'
Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos from Japan Trip with Daughter North: 'Our Happy Place'
Kim Kardashian North Tokyo vacation tiktok braids 08 23 23 basketball 05 12 23
Kim Kardashian Uses Daughter North’s 'Rapunzel' Braids as Jump Rope in Tokyo Vacation Video
Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint to Meet Cristiano Renaldo and Hang Out with Neymar Jr.
Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint to Meet Cristiano Ronaldo and Hang Out with Neymar Jr.: Photos
Khloe Kardashian Kris Jenner Instagram 08 22 23
Khloé Kardashian Poses with Mom Kris Jenner During Italy Vacation: 'Me and My Favorite Girl'
Kim Kardashian Recalls the Night Kris Jenner Met Corey Gamble
Kim Kardashian Recalls the Night Kris Jenner Met Corey Gamble with Cute Flashback Photo
Best Kardashian Jenner Vacations gallery
The Best Kardashian-Jenner Vacations — from Bora Bora to Turks & Caicos
David Beckham, Wife Victoria And Kids Cruz and Harper Have Fun on Italian Vacation: âFamily Time Is Everythingâ
David and Victoria Beckham Spend European Vacation with Their Kids: 'Family Time Is Everything'
Kanye West and North West
North West Channels 'College Dropout' Era Kanye West While Vacationing in Tokyo with Kim Kardashian
Kristin Cavallari Shares Images of Idyllic Vacation in Greece
Kristin Cavallari Shares Images of Idyllic Vacation with Her Best Pals in Greece
Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson
Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Both Spotted at Bad Bunny's Gekko Restaurant After Inter Miami Game
Kim Kardashian Shares Moment Son Saint Meeting Lionel Messi and David Beckham: 'Best Day of Their Entire Lives'
Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint and Friend Meeting Lionel Messi and David Beckham: 'Best Day of Their Entire Lives'
Kim kardashian arriving at the stadium in Osaka to watch the game Al Nassr vs PSG
Kim Kardashian Steps Out with a Super Rare Hermès Handbag Worth Upwards of $300K
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Shares Pool Photo With Saint and Chicago: 'Sweet Kisses'
Kimora Lee goes to Japan with her family
Kimora Lee Simmons Shares Sweet Photos from Trip to Japan with Her 5 Kids
Victoria Beckham Shares Behind-The-Scenes Inter Miami Match Snap With Kim Kardashian and Daughter Harper: 'Girl's Night'
Victoria Beckham Shares Inter Miami Match Snap with Kim Kardashian and Daughter Harper: 'Girl's Night'
Kim Kardashian New Short Hair Instagram Story
Kim Kardashian Debuts Shorter Bobbed Hairstyle in Bedroom Selfie