Kim Kardashian and North are sharing new snaps from their trip to Japan.

The Kardashians star, 42, and North, 9, who recently vacationed in Tokyo, have been keeping fans up to date with their adventures.

Posting a carousel of photos on Thursday, Kardashian wore a leopard-print Balenciaga coat in the post’s first snap. She also sported a pair of sunglasses, while carrying a small black bag.

Dressed in a silky light pink kimono, North wore her hair in a low side bun with a white flower. Her friend Everleigh and her mother, Ashley Yano, were also featured in the carousel.

Both sporting the Japanese traditional footwear called Geta, North and Everleigh showcased matching poses while beaming at the camera in the third picture.

Kardashian also shared pictures of the travel party posing with Geishas at what appears to be the world-renowned restaurant, Genyadana Hamadaya. The restaurant is known for serving Japanese cuisine and providing private rooms and Japanese Gardens.

The group also gathered for a photo with three Geisha women, before the next two slides revealed clips of North and Everleigh showcasing a performance, as well as Kardashian and Yano playing a game.

“What a great experience to have with a friend,” one person commented under the Instagram post, while a second wrote, “I love seeing posts like this.”

“Real moments and memories shared from a lovely trip. How real people use Instagram lol 😆,” they added. “So refreshing 😌 ✨️ ☺️ beautiful experiences.”

Kardashian’s recent Japan trip comes after she took her son Saint to Japan in July. The SKIMS founder got her son to meet soccer players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr.

Saint and his friend were able to take pictures with the athletes and learn handshakes.

Attending Lionel Messi’s first Inter Miami game in July, Kardashian revealed that her son loves soccer. "I will do anything for my babies," Kardashian told Major League Soccer. "So I traveled the world. We do soccer trips. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games."