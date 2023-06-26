Kim Kardashian Models Rubber and Faux Leather Swimwear for SKIMS in Provocative New Campaign

The swim gloves are back

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

Published on June 26, 2023 05:36PM EDT
SKIMS Swim Campaign June 2023 Editorial Images
Kim Kardashian for SKIMS. Photo:

Stevin Klein for SKIMS

It must officially be summer, because Kim Kardashian is modeling SKIMS bikinis again.

Kardashian returns to the water for her newest SKIMS campaign, presenting the brand’s new faux leather and rubberized SCUBA swim collection. Shot by fashion pro Steven Klein, the campaign places a sun-struck Kardashian front and center. 

SKIMS Swim Campaign June 2023 Editorial Images
Kim Kardashian for SKIMS.

Stevin Klein for SKIMS

Placed between the glimmering ocean and clear blue pool, the reality star is photographed rocking a tight-fitting black SKIMS bikini. With sleek wet hair, she is captured in thigh-high black heels and the occasional oversized black sunglasses. 

Kardashian is surrounded by models as she languidly lays across a variety of surfaces (including her models’ backs). These models similarly sport the SKIMS stark black swimwear, from strapless tops to high-cut shorts. 

Introducing a more fantastical theme, Kardashian is also spotted alongside several circus performers. Behind her, models hang from aerial hoops and trapeze bars. In one shot, the fashion and makeup mogul is seen raising a hula-hoop firmly over her head. 

All through the campaign, Kardashian wears her viral swim gloves that she introduced last year.

SKIMS Swim Campaign June 2023 Editorial Images

Stevin Klein for SKIMS

Gushing over the campaign’s photographer Klein, Kardashian said in a press release, “His creative touch and vision for this collection are exactly what make him the incredible photographer he is today.”

Meanwhile, Klein himself spoke of Kardashian’s icon status: “Icons are symbols, the alphabet of desire. Kim speaks this language. Our work together has been an exploration of the power of the image, the beauty of experimentation/the alchemical process of ICON.”

Kardashian recently opened up about the more emotional side of the business, for which she serves as co-founder and creative director. In her TIME magazine cover story, she recounted the sense of duty involved in her shapewear line: “I take it really personally. It started off of my body and my shapes, and it’s very vulnerable.”

