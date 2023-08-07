Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder a Few Weeks Ago: 'I'm Back'

'The Kardashians' star's personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, is helping to rehab her shoulder

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Published on August 7, 2023 10:19PM EDT
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kim Kardashian has been given the all-clear!


On Monday, the SKIMS founder, 42, shared that she recently had a health-related issue, but she’s officially back in business.

“I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!” the reality star revealed in an Instagram Story post. 

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian uses Instagram to reveal shoulder injury.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The mother of four didn’t appear in the video she posted, but she did show off her toned trainer, Melissa Alcantara, who goes by Fitgurlmel on social media. While focusing the camera on her workout buddy, Kardashian noted that Alcantara once had the same thing happen to her shoulder and that they were preparing to begin the law student's recovery routine. 


“I got you mamacita,” the bodybuilding champion wrote in a repost. In another Instagram Story clip, the ladies were situated in the gym as Kardashian noted Alcantara had gotten her hands on a can of KIMADE, a vegan and gluten-free energy drink infused with biotin that the business mogul partnered with Alani Nutrition to release in July.

“I have a fridge full, guys. And I think I’m gonna need this to start my workout,” Kardashian said in the upload as Eve and Gwen Stefani’s “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” echoed in the background. 

Kardashian and Alcantara have worked together for several years to achieve the American Horror Story actress’ desired results. In February 2018, the fitness guru spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about the life-changing career opportunity.

“They were like, ‘Are you available to train Kim on Monday?’” the nutritionist recalled of a phone call she received from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians production team in May 2017. “I was like, ‘Of course I’m available!’ And it went from there.”

The two women had an instant connection and have been training together ever since. When they first began, Kardashian was clear about her goals. “Kim told me, ‘I love my body. I love the way it looks and I love my hips,’ ” Alcantara shared. “She just wanted more muscle. She wanted bigger hamstrings, which accentuates the entire leg. And she wants those cut arms and abs!

Kim Kardashian Does Gym Time in a String Bikini and Thigh High Boots
Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian made sure to devote six days a week to workout sessions targeting specific body parts like shoulders, biceps/triceps, and chest/back, with three days focusing on legs. Cardio, including low-intensity walks, was also a part of their regimen.

The at-home workouts, which started at 6 a.m., were paired with Alcantara working with Kardashian’s team of chefs. The culinary experts would receive recipes and meal plans specially designed by Alcantara. 

“I want her to eat real food that’s cooked every day. Most likely if it comes out of a box, it’s not going to be good for you. She’s eating well and she feels good,” Alcantara told PEOPLE. Despite Kardashian’s commitment to her personal body goals, the SKKN by Kim creator hasn’t always been able to avoid backlash in that department. 

In May 2019, Alcantara found herself defending the mogul from people who disapproved of Kardashian’s cinched waist at that year’s Met Gala. The outcry came when the television personality arrived at the event wearing a skin-tight, latex Thierry Mugler dress that made her waist virtually non-existent.

Alcantara defended her client on social media, writing: “To make things clear, 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her a-- off 6 days a f------ week, she wakes up early af and is dedicated. 3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! I love compliments either way.” The trainer added, “MOST IMPORTANTLY, I don’t give a s--- about your opinions on her body if you think she fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside of the gym and THAT is commendable!”

