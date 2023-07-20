Kim Kardashian Regrets 'Fast' Pete Davidson Romance, Admits She Didn't 'Deal and Heal' After Kanye West Split

The reality star admitted that her relationship with the 'Saturday Night Live' alum 'got my mind away' from her divorce from Kanye West

Published on July 20, 2023 12:00AM EDT
kayne west, kim kardashian, pete davidson
Kayne West, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson. Photo: Getty (3)

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on the aftermath of her divorce from Kanye West

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star admitted to her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner that she “jumped into another relationship so fast” with Pete Davidson after her 2021 divorce from the rapper, 46. 

“It got my mind away from stuff and that's not a way to run from things,” she said.

She then developed a new mantra, telling her sisters, “It's better to deal. Heal…Deal, heal and then feel.”

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. Paul Morigi/Getty

Despite the controversy that surrounded her ex-husband, Kim confessed that she doesn’t want to look at her experience “negatively.”

“I'm not going to take every experience and bad thing that happened to me and carry that into my life,” she explained. “What am I supposed to be learning from this? How is this going to make me a better person?”

On last week’s episode, the mom of four broke down in front of her sister Khloé Kardashian over Kanye's outbursts. 

"It sucks when someone doesn’t see how different they are," she explained in a confessional. "I always will [keep looking for that person.] You'll always hope you’ll see a glimpse of them, and I hope I do."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards.

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Kim continued, “It's really confusing for me, it’s so different from the person that I married. That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I'll do anything to get that person back.

"I feel so bad for him," she continued. "I don’t even think he feels bad for himself because I don’t even think he knows how," she said, revealing that she hasn’t spoken to Kanye about his antisemitic online rants over fears "he'll probably go off on me."

Back in March 2022, Kim and Kanye divorced after six years of marriage. The former couple began dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter North, 10, in June 2013. They eventually went on to tie the knot in 2014 and had three more children: Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Kim and Pete, 29, began dating in fall 2021 after the reality star's hosting debut on SNL. The romance came months after Kim filed for divorce.

As Kim and Pete's relationship flourished, Kanye hurled several attacks at the couple both online and in the press, including in a video for his single "Eazy," in which the rapper kidnapped, tied up and buried a claymation version of Pete.

On season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim admitted she felt "a lot of guilt" after their split since Pete "went through a lot because of my relationship [with Kanye]."

The season 3 finale of The Kardashians airs next Thursday at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

