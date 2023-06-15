Kim Kardashian Reflects on Being 'Insecure' in Fashion and Needing Her 'Security Blanket' to Make Decisions

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her insecurities — and how she beat them.

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim is in Milan just days ahead of the Dolce & Gabbana show she’s overseeing as creative director. Her stylist Danielle Levi wasn’t able to get off the plane after forgetting her passport, so Kim has to make decisions for the upcoming show on her own.

“Danielle not being here is happening for a reason, because this is about me and to prove to myself that I can do something like this on my own without my whole team," Kim admits in the confessional. “This path, I had to go on by myself… and getting more confident every day."

Danielle does finally arrive in Milan, but Kim heads back to confessional and says, “I was so insecure I couldn’t do anything without my security blanket, and now I can, and on a really big level.”

Once Danielle starts to get involved in the pre-show planning, she and Kim end up disagreeing over a crystal dress that she calls “boring” and instead pushes a clear plastic dress.

Kim then wonders if she should “check myself” because she is “feeling herself” too much, or if she should truly trust her gut. “Confidence has grown, I have my own voice… I can do this,” she says in the confessional.

Later in the episode, with just one more day to go before the Dolce & Gabbana show, Kim returns to the confessional to say she feels in control.

“I feel like I’m in my element. Old me would’ve never spoken up and would’ve done things I didn’t love," she says.

On an earlier episode of The Kardashians, Kim admitted that for a period of time before her debut as the Dolce & Gabbana creative director, she wasn’t confident in her style skills.

Kim Kardashian. Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

In the episode, Kim meets with her team to talk about her debut as the creative director at the Spring 2023 show and stated there's “a lot that goes into this.”

Talking in the confessional after chatting with her team, Kim explained how important the role is to her. “This is a big deal to me,” she said. “It’s the first time that I'm really gonna be independent on doing any kind of fashion product.”

Kim continued, “I do SKIMS, I’m very confident in that, but I never thought I’d ever have an opportunity like this… It’s like SNL… I wanted to prove I could do it and do it well.”

Back in the confessional later in the episode, Kim revealed that designing is “outside of my comfort zone” and that there’s “a lot of pressure there.”

The reality star explains that she’d like to have the fashion show styled like her, with the help of her stylist.

“I feel like I have a good pulse on what people will want to wear and that’s a good thing to me, because not too long ago, I felt like I couldn’t even dress myself,” she admitted.

