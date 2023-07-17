Kim Kardashian Reacts to Fan Claiming Her SKIMS Bodysuit Saved Her Life When She Was Shot

Kim Kardashian was amazed by a fan’s claim that her SKIMS bodysuit saved her life when she was shot four times on New Year’s Eve.

Angelina Wiley — who goes by Nina — a 22-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, previously shared a video on TikTok, where she revealed she was wearing the bodysuit made by Kardashian’s loungewear brand when she was caught between gunfire while waiting for a Lyft.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life,” Wiley said. “This New Year’s, I got shot four times. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a Skims shaping bodysuit.”

“It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out,” she continued. "I should recommend it. I’m definitely gonna buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day. It’s like body armor for women.”

Crediting Kardashian for saving her life, Wiley said, “Call it fate or Jesus, but Imma call it Kim.”

Wiley said in a follow-up video that three months after the shooting, a bullet remains in her stomach. “It would be a higher risk to take it out than it would be to just leave it," she said.

She added it was “the first day” she got to wear the suit, “but they gave me a discount and they gave me a refund.”

Kim, 42, reposted the video on her Instagram Story — which is no longer available — commenting “wowww” with a praying hands emoji, Page Six reported.

"It was definitely really exciting for me," Wiley exclusively tells PEOPLE. "I've been a fan for a while, so to know that she knows who I am is pretty mind-blowing to me."

"Before I got shot, I was going to school for criminal justice so that's cool that we have that in common given that she went was in law school," she explained.



"I remember being a kid reading about Kim in PEOPLE, so to have this opportunity out of nowhere is astonishing," Wiley said. "It's like a childhood dream come true."

"SKIMS actually reached out to me via Instagram today," she said, adding, "and they're sending me some of their favorite pieces. I'm so excited!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

According to Wiley’s GoFundMe page, where her mother and cousin Tracy Webb and Brittney Ross are raising money for medical bills, she suffered a ruptured bladder, cracked pelvis, and a bullet still lodged in her abdomen from the shooting.

“As the ambulance struggled to get to Nina due to traffic and parked cars on crowded streets, Nina was pushed on the gurney down the street to the ambulance where she was then transported to the hospital to undergo surgery,” Webb and Ross wrote.

“Im continuing physical therapy and working on my mental health with doctors. I’ve gone through ups and downs as I hopped, scooted, and rolled around everywhere when I couldn’t walk,” Wiley wrote in a July 8 update. “I continue to have a lot of struggles with my hip ever since the fracture as well as many other pains.“

She wrote that the shooting “has made returning to work full time difficult” and it “has definitely put me in a rough spot financially."

"Thank you for everyone who’s been there for me during this tragedy in my life," Wiley concluded.

Wiley was one of two people wounded in the same shooting in Kansas City on Jan. 1, police said, reports KCTV5. One of Wiley's friends, who asked not to be identified, told KCTV5 that the group was waiting for a Lyft driver to pick them up. Wiley crossed the street to check the status of her food at a nearby food truck.

A man was standing outside a car stuck in traffic, yelling at the driver, the friend told KCTV5. The friend heard someone say "Gimme my keys," and then a man shot into the driver's side window. While she ran for cover, the friend said Wiley was on the ground hit by gunshots. Police received a report of the shooting at about 1:52 a.m., according to a news report from police. Wiley was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Another man who was reportedly shot at the scene was taken to the hospital in a car.

