Kim Kardashian Goes Full Princess in an Over-the-Top Ball Gown for Dolce & Gabbana Show in Italy

When it comes to outfits for Kim Kardashian, nothing is off limits.

On Monday, the reality TV star, 42, posted photos of herself wearing a very flowing, over-the-top plum-colored ball gown for the Dolce & Gabbana show in Puglia, Italy, from this past weekend, with some featuring her posing on an arched balcony and sitting front row as she enjoyed Dolce & Gabbana’s show.

“DOLCE & GABBANA ALTA MODA in Puglia,” she captioned the carousel of photos.

The mother of four wore a taffeta cape designed with a long train, which was tied at the waist and draped over a black DNA lingerie bodysuit. She paired sheer gloves with her outfit, along with an embellished anklet, a chunky silver ring and Perspex heels.

The look was finished with a white gold embellished necklace and "Rubellite" tourmaline and diamond chandelier earrings as she wore her hair in a chic half updo.

Other images posted on Kardashian’s Instagram feature the SKIMS founder standing alongside mom Kris Jenner, who wore a stylish black outfit herself. Another image found Kardashian with other celebs, including Kerry Washington and Helen Mirren.

Kardashian also took to her Instagram Stories to gush over another front row attendee: Fran Drescher! The SKIMS founder shared a photo of the two of them together, writing, "My fashion icon! Always on my mood board! I seriously love this woman!"

Upon seeing Kardashian’s gown in her Instagram post, several commenters remarked “Speak Now” a reference to a similar flowing dress that Taylor Swift wore for the cover of her 2010 album of the same name.

Kardashian later caused another splash at the fashion show when she wore a long black dress with a square neckline, wide straps and a corset with golden boning at the waist. To top it off, she stepped up the glamour in a pair of sheer black opera gloves, a gold and red embellished cross necklace, gold chunky ring and pointy Perspex heels.



Kardashian kept the drama going as she wore a sweeping black sheer veil with lace trimming, attached to a black headband. She sported a ‘90s-inspired makeup look with smokey brown eyeshadow and heavy black eyeliner, finished off with her signature matte nude lip.

Kardashians' attendance at the fashion show comes after her drama with sister Kourtney Kardashian over her Dolce & Gabbana partnership, documented on their show The Kardashians.

The Lemme founder, 44, was upset that her sister did a collection with the fashion house that designed her wedding just six months after her big day with husband Travis Barker.

“Because it was my wedding, it really wasn't business for me,” Kourtney told Kim in the latest episode of the Hulu series. “It was such a special day. I feel like it takes away from the specialness.” After hashing their issues out, the sisters hugged and made up.

