Kim Kardashian Goes Full Princess in an Over-the-Top Gown for Dolce & Gabbana Show — and Gushes Over Fran Drescher!

Kardashian's dress also featured a thigh-high slit

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 11:49AM EDT
Kim Kardashian Goes Full Princess in an Over-the-Top Ball Gown for Dolce & Gabbana Show in Italy
Photo:

@tomasherold

When it comes to outfits for Kim Kardashian, nothing is off limits. 

On Monday, the reality TV star, 42, posted photos of herself wearing a very flowing, over-the-top plum-colored ball gown for the Dolce & Gabbana show in Puglia, Italy, from this past weekend, with some featuring her posing on an arched balcony and sitting front row as she enjoyed Dolce & Gabbana’s show. 

“DOLCE & GABBANA ALTA MODA in Puglia,” she captioned the carousel of photos.

The mother of four wore a taffeta cape designed with a long train, which was tied at the waist and draped over a black DNA lingerie bodysuit. She paired sheer gloves with her outfit, along with an embellished anklet, a chunky silver ring and Perspex heels.  

The look was finished with a white gold embellished necklace and "Rubellite" tourmaline and diamond chandelier earrings as she wore her hair in a chic half updo.

Other images posted on Kardashian’s Instagram feature the SKIMS founder standing alongside mom Kris Jenner, who wore a stylish black outfit herself. Another image found Kardashian with other celebs, including Kerry Washington and Helen Mirren.

Kardashian also took to her Instagram Stories to gush over another front row attendee: Fran Drescher! The SKIMS founder shared a photo of the two of them together, writing, "My fashion icon! Always on my mood board! I seriously love this woman!"

Upon seeing Kardashian’s gown in her Instagram post, several commenters remarked “Speak Now” a reference to a similar flowing dress that Taylor Swift wore for the cover of her 2010 album of the same name. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian later caused another splash at the fashion show when she wore a long black dress with a square neckline, wide straps and a corset with golden boning at the waist. To top it off, she stepped up the glamour in a pair of sheer black opera gloves, a gold and red embellished cross necklace, gold chunky ring and pointy Perspex heels.

Kardashian kept the drama going as she wore a sweeping black sheer veil with lace trimming, attached to a black headband. She sported a ‘90s-inspired makeup look with smokey brown eyeshadow and heavy black eyeliner, finished off with her signature matte nude lip. 

Kardashians' attendance at the fashion show comes after her drama with sister Kourtney Kardashian over her Dolce & Gabbana partnership, documented on their show The Kardashians

The Lemme founder, 44, was upset that her sister did a collection with the fashion house that designed her wedding just six months after her big day with husband Travis Barker.

“Because it was my wedding, it really wasn't business for me,” Kourtney told Kim in the latest episode of the Hulu series. “It was such a special day. I feel like it takes away from the specialness.” After hashing their issues out, the sisters hugged and made up.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian puts on a stunning display on the first night of Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda festivities in Puglia, Italy
Kim Kardashian Nails Gothic Chic at Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda Festivities in Italy
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Celebrate July 4th in Matching White Outfits
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Fourth of July in Matching White
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Tension Deepens amid Accusations of 'No Respect' in New Kardashians Teaser
Kim Kardashian Hits Back at Claims She Was 'Copying' Kourtney's Wedding: 'You Stole My F---ing Wedding Country'
Andrea Bocelli posts about Kim-Kourtney Kardashian feud
Andrea Bocelli Comments on Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Feud over 'Copying' Claims
Issa Rae attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Halle Bailey attends the Ami Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2023 in Paris, France.
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Machine Gun Kelly is seen during the Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024
Machine Gun Kelly Mixes Goth and Glam — and Dons a Fishnet Face Mask! — for Dolce & Gabbana Show in Milan
Jennifer Lawrence attends the Berlin Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "No Hard Feelings"
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
kim kardashian west, kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim's Dolce & Gabbana Show Copied Her Wedding: ‘She Sees It for the Dollar Signs’
Eva Longoria attends the "Elemental" screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France.
The Best-Dressed Stars at Cannes 2023
Chrishell Stause attends the SiriusXM Studios Interview with Chrishell Stause and G Flip at SiriusXM Studios on May 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Beyonce
Beyoncé's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Rihanna
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Doja Cat Iconic Looks
Doja Cat's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Kylie Jenner Best Fashion Moments
Kylie Jenner's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet