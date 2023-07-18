Kim Kardashian Shows Cooking Skills in Video with North After Chicago Calls Mom Out for Her Private Chef

Kim Kardashian is proving that she can, in fact, cook.

On Sunday, Kardashian, 42, posted a video to her shared TikTok account with daughter North, 10, showing the mom of four baking apple pies with North and one of her friends.

"We making..." Kardashian begins. "PIES!" North and a friend say, jumping into the frame.

The video then switches to Kim saying "Let me show you our...," with North and her friend jumping back onto the screen to scream, "INGREDIENTS!"

As the TikTok continues, Kardashian and North put together the pies, pausing only to remove a spider. The pair finish making their apple pies, displaying the inside of one for the camera at the end.

On Mother's Day this year, the reality TV star's daughter Chicago, 5, hilariously called out her mom in he card for having a personal chef.

"Wow! 😍 I feel seen," Kardashian wrote over an image of a fill-in-the-blank style card. The card featured several lines of text that Chicago had filled in, such as "My mom is 22 years old," and "Her favorite food is salad."

When prompted with the statement "the best thing she cooks is," Chicago wrote, "Mom doesn't cook. She has a chef."

At the time, Kardashian responded by sharing an image on her Instagram Story of her cooking beeshee, a traditional pancake from Armenia. "Chi was wrong," she captioned the story, "I do cook. LOL."



Kardashian and North are regular posters on their shared TikTok account, recently posting a video that gave a glimpse into their future selves by using the platform's popular aging filter.

Kardashian was the first to take on the challenge, holding the phone up to her face as she played with her hair and posed for the camera. "I looked gorgeous," she said, before bursting into laughter as North walked into the frame.

When the filter tracked North's face, the SKIMS founder told her daughter, "You don't look any older. How is that possible?" North smiled at her mom, assuring her, "No, I look older." The two continued the fun in the caption by writing, "Gorgeous award."