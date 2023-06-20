Kim Kardashian Says She Might Not Want to Pose in Her Underwear in Her 50s but Will Do 'Anything' to Stay Young

“We’ll do anything we can to look as young as we can,” Kardashian told TIME. “We’re not going to go out not trying.”

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 01:42PM EDT
"Kim Kardashian West" Episode 1807 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kim Kardashian West and Kenan Thompson during the "Skims" sketch on Saturday, October 9, 2021
Photo:

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

As she gets older, Kim Kardashian admits that she doesn't want be in the spotlight as much as she is now. 

In her first-ever TIME magazine cover story, the reality television star and businesswoman got real about her success and errors in building up what is now her SKIMS empire. 

The lounge and shapewear brand, featured in the TIME100 Most Influential Companies roster for the second time, has seen many a star front its campaigns — from Snoop Dogg to Brooke Shields — and the 42-year-old has posed in a few herself. 

But that might not be the case forever. Kardashian said she realizes that she might have a “time stamp" on her age and her time for posing in her underwear.

“I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear,” she told the outlet, noting that she wants to cut back on her appearances and star in fewer campaigns each year. 

Of course, she added, “We’ll do anything we can to look as young as we can. We're not going to go out not trying.”

Kim Kardashian TIME Magazine Cover

Dana Scruggs for TIME

For now the Kardashians star, who was named as one of the publication's most influential people in 2015, is fully invested in her business. As reported by TIME, the mogul is not only the creative director of SKIMS, but is oftentimes a fit model who spends hours trying on the pieces. She estimates that she’s worn around 7,000 already. 

“I always like to see it on myself,” she said. “I can absolutely tell when I miss a few drops.” 

Behind-the-scenes she’s also been cooking up a new line extension — a new foray into menswear, which TIME reports will debut this fall. 

Kim Kardashian Skims
Kevin Mazur/Getty/Nordstrom

Kardashian has no doubt come a long way since 2019, when SKIMS launched.

“At the beginning, when I didn’t really understand where my career was going because I was just kind of winging it, I would do licensing deals with a lot of different companies that would contradict themselves, like a cupcake brand with a weight-loss pill at the same time," she told TIME.

It also started from a "vulnerable" place. “I take it really personally. It started off of my body and my shapes, and it’s very vulnerable," she shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Kim Kardashian speaks onstage at the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)
Jemal Countess/Getty

Nearly two months ago, Kardashian celebrated her company’s new honor at the Time100 Summit, to which she wore a fully sheer pastel yellow Rick Owens set consisting of an oversize blazer, wide-leg trousers and a matching bandeau. She added a diamond chain with "Kim" spelled out and finished the look off with pointy white heels.

On the panel, she not only revealed her future plans as SKIMS founder, but also as a lawyer.  

"I would be just as happy being an attorney full time," Kardashian said when asked if she would ever consider a life without being in the camera's eye.

"The journey [of becoming an attorney] just really opened up my eyes so much," she shared. "It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Own Spin on the Sheer-Everything Trend with a See-Through Suit
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Late Dad Rob Kardashian and Former Stepdad Caitlyn Jenner on Fatherâs Day
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Caitlyn Jenner and Late Dad Robert Sr. for Father’s Day: ‘Best to Ever Do It'
kim kardashian west, kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim's Dolce & Gabbana Show Copied Her Wedding: ‘She Sees It for the Dollar Signs’
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Reflects on Being 'Insecure' in Fashion and Needing Her 'Security Blanket' to Make Decisions
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Thinks She'd Be 'Working at Macy's' If She 'Didn't Take That Road' Towards Fame
Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kris Jenner attend KKW Beauty Fan Event at KKW Beauty;
Kim Kardashian Says Kris Jenner Gets 'Sad' About How Fame Changed Her Family: 'What Did I Do?'
Hoda Kotb and Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Monday, September 12, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Launched Lemme After Feeling 'Pressure' from Family: 'What's Your Thing?'
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art ; Pete Davidson attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Kim Kardashian Wanted Pete Davidson to Be 'Comfortable' on Her Show: 'Know What You're Getting Yourself Into'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Kim Kardashian speaks onstage at the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)
Kim Kardashian Says She'd Consider Giving Up Reality TV to Be a Lawyer 'Full-Time'
SZA for SKIMS
SZA Strips Down for SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Praises Her 'Honesty, Confidence and Dynamic Energy'
Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala
Kim Kardashian Jokingly Sends Out an 'SOS' While Struggling Through Law School Studies
Cindy Crawford Best Buddies 6th Annual Celebration of Mothers
Cindy Crawford Says Daughter Kaia Gerber Has 'Good Head on Her Shoulders' for Fame (Exclusive)
SKIMS BRINGS TOGETHER THE NEXT-GENERATION OF GLOBAL STARS FOR LATEST SHAPEWEAR CAMPAIGN VIRAL MUSICIANS ICE SPICE, NESSA BARRETT, PINKPANTHERESS, AND RAYE DEBUT NEW SHAPEWEAR STYLES. Credit: Vanessa Beecroft/Skims
Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, RAYE and Pinkpantheress Star in a Next Generation SKIMS Campaign
Christina Applegate attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards; Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace"
Christina Applegate Slams Candace Owens for Calling SKIMS Ad with Wheelchair Model 'Ridiculous'
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort wave to the crowds after attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster on April 6, 2023 in York, England. King Charles III distributed "Maundy Money" to a selected group of Christians to thank them for their work within the Church, for the first time since he became Monarch and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.
King Charles Makes TIME100 List: He 'Understands Both Tradition and What It Takes to Evolve'
Kim Kardashian Modeling Skims V-Day  collection
Kim Kardashian Models SKIMS Valentine's Day Collection in Sultry Selfies on Instagram 