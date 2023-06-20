Kim Kardashian Says She Might Not Want to Pose in Her Underwear in Her 50s but Will Do 'Anything' to Stay Young

As she gets older, Kim Kardashian admits that she doesn't want be in the spotlight as much as she is now.

In her first-ever TIME magazine cover story, the reality television star and businesswoman got real about her success and errors in building up what is now her SKIMS empire.

The lounge and shapewear brand, featured in the TIME100 Most Influential Companies roster for the second time, has seen many a star front its campaigns — from Snoop Dogg to Brooke Shields — and the 42-year-old has posed in a few herself.

But that might not be the case forever. Kardashian said she realizes that she might have a “time stamp" on her age and her time for posing in her underwear.

“I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear,” she told the outlet, noting that she wants to cut back on her appearances and star in fewer campaigns each year.

Of course, she added, “We’ll do anything we can to look as young as we can. We're not going to go out not trying.”

Dana Scruggs for TIME

For now the Kardashians star, who was named as one of the publication's most influential people in 2015, is fully invested in her business. As reported by TIME, the mogul is not only the creative director of SKIMS, but is oftentimes a fit model who spends hours trying on the pieces. She estimates that she’s worn around 7,000 already.

“I always like to see it on myself,” she said. “I can absolutely tell when I miss a few drops.”

Behind-the-scenes she’s also been cooking up a new line extension — a new foray into menswear, which TIME reports will debut this fall.

Kevin Mazur/Getty/Nordstrom

Kardashian has no doubt come a long way since 2019, when SKIMS launched.

“At the beginning, when I didn’t really understand where my career was going because I was just kind of winging it, I would do licensing deals with a lot of different companies that would contradict themselves, like a cupcake brand with a weight-loss pill at the same time," she told TIME.

It also started from a "vulnerable" place. “I take it really personally. It started off of my body and my shapes, and it’s very vulnerable," she shared.

Jemal Countess/Getty

Nearly two months ago, Kardashian celebrated her company’s new honor at the Time100 Summit, to which she wore a fully sheer pastel yellow Rick Owens set consisting of an oversize blazer, wide-leg trousers and a matching bandeau. She added a diamond chain with "Kim" spelled out and finished the look off with pointy white heels.

On the panel, she not only revealed her future plans as SKIMS founder, but also as a lawyer.

"I would be just as happy being an attorney full time," Kardashian said when asked if she would ever consider a life without being in the camera's eye.

"The journey [of becoming an attorney] just really opened up my eyes so much," she shared. "It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her."

